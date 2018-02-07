ShopRite of Paramus Voluntarily Recalls Store-Made Signature Chili Chicken Wings by

Tuesday, February 06 2018

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, NJ (February 6, 2018) -- The ShopRite of Paramus, located at 224 Route 4 East, has issued a voluntary recall of store-made Signature Chili Chicken Wings with a sell-by date of February 8. The wings were made on February 3 and sold on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4. Only the chili variety is being recalled.

The product is being recalled due to the potential presence of peanuts, a known allergen, which was not identified in the ingredient statement on the label. No other products sold at ShopRite are affected by this recall.

“We are advising customers who purchased the chili variety of chicken wings at the ShopRite of Paramus to return them for an immediate refund or replacement,” said ShopRite Spokesperson Karen Meleta.

ShopRite has reached out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased this product to alert them to the recall. ShopRite has been able to reach all but TWO customers who purchased this product, so in an abundance of caution is issuing this notification.

This is an isolated incident and affects only the ShopRite of Paramus. ShopRite is asking customers to return the affected products for a full refund or replacement. No other ShopRite stores in the area are affected by this recall.

Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748).

About ShopRite

