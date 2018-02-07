The Doctor Will (Virtually) See You Now by

Valley’s Cardiac Atrial Fibrillation Specialists Offering Online Consults to New Patients

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 6, 2018 — Physicians at Valley’s Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation are now offering online consultations for new patients residing in New Jersey and New York who are interested in learning more about the Center’s unique and evidence-based model for treating and managing atrial fibrillation (AFib).

These virtual office visits are video chats through your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can see and speak with a doctor using real-time audio and video technology. This opportunity is presented in collaboration with SnapMD, one of the largest telemedicine companies in the nation.

Consultations are conducted by electrophysiologist Suneet Mittal, M.D., or one of his electrophysiology physician colleagues. Dr. Mittal is Director of Electrophysiology at The Valley Hospital and Medical Director of the Snyder Center.

“Our team believes in the total patient management approach,” said Dr. Mittal. “We work with patients to ensure they are getting the best available treatment for their atrial fibrillation, while also addressing other contributing health issues such as stress, hypertension, sleep apnea and obesity.”

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of irregular heartbeat. It can lead to blood clots and is associated with a higher incidence of stroke and heart failure. Today, more than 2.7 million people in the U.S. live with AFib, and that number is expected to double by 2050.

At the Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation, patients receive individualized care from a multispecialty team in a setting that emphasizes comprehensive patient evaluation and follow-up. The team is comprised of electrophysiologists and specialists in imaging, cardiology, pulmonology, nutrition, diabetes education and stress management. The emphasis is on overall health, not simply treating atrial fibrillation. Navigators and coordinators guide patients through the entire care continuum.

Online consultations are up to 30 minutes in length. For cost and other details, please visit www.ValleyMedicalGroup.com/Online.

Caption: Suneet Mittal. M.D., Director of Electrophysiology at The Valley Hospital and Medical Director of Valley’s Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation, and his colleagues are offering online consultations for new patients.

