Cent$ Ability Empowers Teens By Teaching Financial Responsibility

Wednesday, February 07 2018 @ 09:08 AM EST

New York Based Non-profit Fills Critical Need for Early Fiscal Management Education Stresses That April Is Financial Literacy Month for All Ages

(New York, New York – February 5, 2018) A strong supporter of Financial Literary Month for all ages, Cents Ability is proud to be a leader in educating and empowering New York City area high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has set thousands of teenagers across the five boroughs down the path to responsible fiscal management over the past 15 years through free personal finance classes. In 2017 alone, some 3,000 students were taught and were given the tools to successfully navigate complex financial issues and decisions. Cents Ability's program is flexible, but is based on 8 fundamental courses that can be delivered for up to 8 weeks. The organization boasts over 100 partnerships that include high schools, nonprofits and community based organizations.

“Through our interactive and innovative curriculum geared towards today’s teens and culture, Cents Ability provides a unique and effective approach to encouraging students to take an active role in making wise monetary decisions.,” said Roy Paul, Executive Director of Cents Ability. “Gaining a clear understanding of fiscal responsibility at a young age instills confidence that leads to managing money throughout their lives an informed and comfortable experience rather than an overwhelming and stressful time.”

Cents Ability’s curriculum covers dozens of topics including budgeting, how to compare and manage credit cards and savings accounts, Investing 101, and finding financial aid and student loans for college.

As a financial literacy organization, volunteer teachers are the heart and soul of Cents Ability and play an integral role in communicating its valuable message to high school students. All teachers complete a 2-hour training session and first-time teachers are initially paired up with veteran educators. Since programs are held year-round and at various times and locations, volunteering is flexible enough for even the busiest professional.

The crucial need for Cents Ability’s services is made evident in the numbers calculated by the organization’s pre-workshop questionnaires:

54% of students “never” or “rarely” discuss money with family.

60% of host sites report that Cents Ability’s program covers material not taught in their curriculum.

63% of recent participants say they “never” write down financial goals.

Cents Ability’s success in transforming these situations is also made clear by post-program surveys:

65% of our alumni said Cents Ability “absolutely prepared me to manage my own finances.”

82% of alumni reported that “Cents Ability ‘absolutely’ or did a ‘good job’ of helping me decide to go to college.”

100% of our students, volunteers and host sites say they would recommend Cents Ability to a friend.

Additional Statistics:

57% of college graduates plan to move back in with their parents (MonsterTrak).

62% of college graduates expect to leave school with an average $27,236 in student debt (The Student Monitor).

39% of American adults have ZERO non-retirement savings (National Foundation for Credit Counseling [NFCC]).

More than 19% of American households have college debt (Pew Research Center).

More than half of adults (56%) do not have a budget (NFCC).

76% of college students wish they had more help to prepare for their financial futures

Additional Statistics Provided By:

“It is imperative that we communicate the vital need among teenagers to start pursuing their financial goals now,” said Roy Paul. “Cents Ability offers programs that benefit not only the high school students we work with but society as a whole by fostering a new generation of capable, long-term fiscal decision makers.”

About Cents Ability

Cents Ability is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering high school students to achieve their goals through the prudent and informed management of their financial resources. Volunteers have taught close to 3,000 teens in 500 classes. We teach an innovative and interactive curriculum geared toward today's teens and culture. Schools from around the nation can sign up for Cents Ability teaching tools. Our training sessions allow volunteers and students to acquire valuable teaching and learning experience while performing a social good for the community. Cents Ability is thankful to its generous corporate partners: Societe Generale, Signature Bank, and Apple Bank.

About Roy Paul

Roy Paul is the Executive Director of Cents Ability. He comes to the organization with 10 years of experience in the non-profit, political and private sectors. At the age of 19, he became the youngest African-American elected to office in New York State, serving 5 years on the Middletown School Board. Prior to Cents Ability, Paul served as the head of Government Relations and Outreach for the Jamel Robinson Child Welfare Reform Initiative. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Queens College, a Master’s Degree in media & film from the New School University, and is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Anointed by God Theological Seminary.

