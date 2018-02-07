“The Chairs” Set for an Audience at Bergen by

Wednesday, February 07 2018 @ 09:22 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

In “The Chairs,” first performed in Paris in 1952, an aging couple, ‘Old Man’ and ‘Old Woman’, frantically set up chairs in anticipation of the arrival of invisible guests who are coming to hear an orator reveal the old man's discovery of the meaning of life. Once the couple has convinced themselves that a crowd – realistically, empty chairs – is assembled, they reminisce cryptically about their lives. In the original program notes, Ionesco wrote, “As the world is incomprehensible to me, I am waiting for someone to explain it.”



The show runs from Friday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.­­ On Saturday, Feb. 24 and March 3, matinee performances take place at 2 p.m.



Ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty, staff and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.



photo caption: Taryn McManus, of Maywood, as Old Woman, and Alexander Prezioso, of Maywood, as Old Man.

