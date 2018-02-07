ANIMAL LOVERS RIDE NY WATERWAY FERRIES by

Wednesday, February 07 2018 @ 12:10 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

TO WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB’S MEET & COMPETE AND 142ND ANNUAL DOG SHOW, WITH HOTEL DISCOUNT OFFER

NY Waterway ferries offer animal lovers the fastest, easiest and only traffic-free way to travel to Westminster Week, featuring the Westminster Kennel Club Meet & Compete and 142nd Annual Dog Show. The Westminster Kennel Club & American Kennel Club kickoff Westminster Week with Meet & Compete on February 10 at Piers 92 and 94, which are at 52nd Street and 54th Street and the West Side Highway.

Fans will enjoy watching top canine competitors race the clock over an obstacle course at the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship. Fans also can play with hundreds of adorable dogs and cats, while learning about over 100 breeds and responsible pet ownership at Meet the Breeds.

The Westminster Kennel Club hosts its world-famous 142nd Annual Dog Show on February 12th and 13th, with daytime sessions at Piers 92 and 94 and evening sessions at Madison Square Garden. The two-day dog show features judging of many top dog breeds for best in show in multiple categories.

NY Waterway customers receive up to 20 percent off on a room at the New Yorker Hotel, located minutes from Madison Square Garden.

At the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, NY Waterway offers seamless connections to free buses which serve several routes in Midtown, including direct service to Madison Square Garden and to Piers 92 and 94.

Ferries run every day, making NY Waterway the best choice to get to the shows, whether you spend a day with new tail-wagging and purring friends or watch the pro purebred pups in action.

Click on http://nywaterway.com/dogshow for more information.

Ferry riders who want to enjoy even more that New York City offers can purchase Your Key To The City packages that include 28% off round-trip ferry tickets between New Jersey and New York City (Midtown), a discount on parking at Port Imperial and up to 56% discounts on admission prices for attractions, such as the American Museum of Natural History, Madame Tussauds, and Broadway shows such as Aladdin, The Lion King and The Book of Mormon.

Ferries from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, Hoboken 14th Street and Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT terminal, Paulus Hook and Harborside in Jersey City, Edgewater and Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County all arrive at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan. Some of the crossings take as little as eight minutes. NY Waterway offers free bus service to the events. NY Waterway’s Bus GPS Locator lets you know how close you are to the nearest shuttle – which stops at all NYC bus stops – for additional ease.

Parking is available at the Belford (free), Port Imperial (indoor), Liberty Harbor and Port Liberté (free) ferry terminals, with NJ TRANSIT rail and bus connections available at Port Imperial.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit http://www.nywaterway.com/dogshow or www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

