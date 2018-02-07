Vantage Health System’s Northern Valley Adult Care Center by

Wednesday, February 07 2018 @ 12:12 PM EST

Bi- Monthly Caregiver Support Groups Offered Information, Advice and Socialization In Relaxed Atmosphere

Free Bi-Monthly Gatherings Address Needs of the Caregiver As Well As Their Loved Ones

1st and third 3rd Mondays of each month at

3:30pm – 5:15pm Spousal Support

5:30pm – 7:30pm Children Caregivers

Light Dinner Served

(Dumont, New Jersey – February 6, 2018) Vantage Health System’s Northern Valley Adult Care Center is pleased to announce free bi-monthly Caregiver Support meetings that address both the needs of caregivers as well as their loved ones in a relaxed atmosphere. Spousal support groups meet the 1st and third 3rd Mondays of each month from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; a light dinner is included. Groups for adult children caregivers take place the 1st and 3rd Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Support Groups are held at the Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center in Dumont, a part of Vantage Health System.

“Caregivers play a vital role and face incredible amounts of stress in supporting elderly spouses and parents suffering from physical disabilities, memory impairment, isolation and difficulty in performing daily activities,” said Nancy Bortinger, Director of Geriatric Services for Vantage Health System and Administrator of the Northern Valley Adult Day Center. “By focusing on the needs of caregivers in a supportive, social environment, Vantage Health System fosters an exchange of information that can instill confidence and reduce anxiety in caregivers’ everyday lives.”

In addition to receiving advice, support and information among themselves and from group facilitators, participants can benefit from outside guest speakers who discuss legal, medical and other issues of concern to caregivers.

Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center is conveniently located at 2 Park Ave. in Dumont. For more information about the Caregiver Support Groups, Adult Day Care Program or other Geriatric Services please contact Nancy Bortinger at 201-385-4400, ext. 3086 or [email protected] Information on the Internet may be found at www.vantagenj.org.

About Vantage Health System’s Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center

Services provided at Vantage Health System's Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center include geriatric consultation and structured daytime programs in a caring and supportive environment with stimulating therapeutic activities and round trip transportation. Benefits of the programs include respite for caregivers, solutions to isolation and loneliness, higher self-esteem and medical monitoring.

About Nancy Bortinger

Nancy Bortinger is a licensed Clinical Social worker with a 40 year career in Gerontology both as a clinician and an Administrator. She is also licensed as an Aging Life Care Specialist who guides families at a time of uncertainty to actions and decisions to ensure quality care for their loved one. For the past 17 years she has been the director of Geriatric Services at Vantage Health System, a not for profit agency.

