The Torch Award And The Beacon Award At The New York Restaurant Show

Thursday, February 08 2018 @ 11:19 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The TORCH Award, which was created to honor talented chefs for the brilliance of their careers and the impact they have had on the industry and their surrounding community, will be presented on Sunday, March 4 to Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef, Restaurateur, TV Personality and Author. Zakarian is also a judge on Food Network's Chopped, an Iron Chef, co-host of Food Network's Emmy-nominated daytime series, The Kitchen and the Chairman of the City Harvest Food Council, a food rescue organization dedicated to fighting hunger in New York City. Throughout a career spanning 30 years, Geoffrey Zakarian has made his mark as a chef and restaurateur known for his sophisticated taste and signature style. An accomplished chef, host and culinary consultant, Zakarian has presided over some of the country's top kitchens, traveling the world for new inspiration to marry with his classical training and techniques in a lifelong effort to deliver paramount hospitality experiences.



The Beacon Award, which was created to recognize a woman leader who has truly served as a beacon to the industry through their leadership, contributions and inspiration, will be presented on Monday, March 5 to Jilly Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of City Harvest. Jilly has led City Harvest's efforts to feed hungry New Yorkers since 2006. She oversees the organization's work to deliver rescued food to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs in New York City - free of charge and focused on ensuring that high-need communities receive more fresh produce. Under her leadership, City Harvest has put in place strategic programs that address the links between poverty, hunger, and diet-related diseases within geographically defined neighborhoods of New York City while meeting the immediate need for food throughout the five boroughs.

