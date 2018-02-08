The Torch Award And The Beacon Award At The New York Restaurant Show
RESTAURATEUR GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN TO RECEIVE THE TORCH AWARD AND CITY HARVEST'S JILLY STEPHENS TO BE PRESENTED THE BEACON AWARD AT THE NEW YORK RESTAURANT SHOW
Other Special Events include Farm to City Expo, Rapid Fire Challenge and Much More
NEW YORK, NY February 8, 2018 - Whether you're an independent owner, quick-serve restaurant operator, chef, caterer, baker, bar or nightclub operator, hospital, hotel or commercial foodservice director - make plans now to attend the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), at the Javits Center in New York City, Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6. On the bustling trade show floor attendees will have the chance to watch live culinary demonstrations and award ceremonies, learn from education sessions, and participate in workshops.
"Spark your creative appetite and celebrate your passion for the profession at the 25th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and participate in several exciting special events," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Event. "For over two decades we have brought together the entire culinary industry in the heart of New York City for three days of tasting new foods, meeting celebrity chefs, becoming educated by leaders in the field, and learning about hot trends, building a winning team, marketing & social media, operational excellence, and more." Click here to register for the 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York.
The 25th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show will offer the following special events:
The TORCH Award, which was created to honor talented chefs for the brilliance of their careers and the impact they have had on the industry and their surrounding community, will be presented on Sunday, March 4 to Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef, Restaurateur, TV Personality and Author. Zakarian is also a judge on Food Network's Chopped, an Iron Chef, co-host of Food Network's Emmy-nominated daytime series, The Kitchen and the Chairman of the City Harvest Food Council, a food rescue organization dedicated to fighting hunger in New York City. Throughout a career spanning 30 years, Geoffrey Zakarian has made his mark as a chef and restaurateur known for his sophisticated taste and signature style. An accomplished chef, host and culinary consultant, Zakarian has presided over some of the country's top kitchens, traveling the world for new inspiration to marry with his classical training and techniques in a lifelong effort to deliver paramount hospitality experiences.
The New York Restaurant Show will crown the chef with the best tasting meatball on Monday, March 5 at the Meatball Madness Rapid Fire Challenge sponsored by Total Food Service. The esteemed judges who will be naming the champion include: Donatella Arpaia - Celebrity Chef and Founder of Prova Pizzabar; Daniel Holzman, Chef and Co-Owner of The Meatball Shop; Maria Loi - Chef, Restaurateur, Greek Food Ambassador, Author and Healthy Lifestyle Expert; and Gennaro Pecchia - Host of Gennaro [email protected] The final recipes and chefs that will be competing in the Rapid Fire Challenge are Turkey Herb Meatballs by Holden Dahlerbruch, Horiatikes Keftedes by George Giotsas and Maroon Meatballs by Rafaela Gois Cabede Lopes.
Local Seafood Wave of the Future will be the focus of the Farm to City Expo, an annual half-day forum to support local purchasing in the food service industry, sponsored by The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The forum, scheduled for Tuesday, March 6, will bring New York State's wild caught and aquaculture procedures together with restaurant and foodservice buyers. Discover how buying locally can improve a restaurant's bottom line.
Be sure to stop by the expanded New Product Showcase and check out all the newest and most innovative products in the industry. Attendees can vote on the Best New Product of the Show at the New Product Showcase and have some fun at the Photo Booth and even share their photos on social media with #NYRestaurantShow for a chance to win some great prizes which will be on display at the photo booth.
The 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York. The show is managed by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org). Urban Expositions, now operating as Clarion UX and owned by Clarion Events produces and manages a portfolio of 36 trade and consumer events, serving a range of industry sectors including Gift, Souvenir, Art, Foodservice, Specialty Retail, Gaming, Automotive and Enthusiast Lifestyle, with offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chicago, IL, Trumbull, CT, Portland, OR, and Boca Raton, FL.
Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from offices in the UK, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. www.clarionevents.com
The Beacon Award, which was created to recognize a woman leader who has truly served as a beacon to the industry through their leadership, contributions and inspiration, will be presented on Monday, March 5 to Jilly Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of City Harvest. Jilly has led City Harvest's efforts to feed hungry New Yorkers since 2006. She oversees the organization's work to deliver rescued food to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs in New York City - free of charge and focused on ensuring that high-need communities receive more fresh produce. Under her leadership, City Harvest has put in place strategic programs that address the links between poverty, hunger, and diet-related diseases within geographically defined neighborhoods of New York City while meeting the immediate need for food throughout the five boroughs.
