THE NORTHERN TRUST FedExCup standings update: Kizzire holds on to top spot

Defending champion Dustin Johnson holds spot in top 10

Paramus, New Jersey – The 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season is in full swing, with players jockeying for FedExCup points in their attempt to qualify for THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. This week, 2016 FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy will make his season debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside other top players, including the defending champion of THE NORTHERN TRUST, Dustin Johnson, and another former winner in Jason Day. THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first tournament of the season-ending FedExCup Playoffs and will be played Aug. 21-26 at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Patton Kizzire, the 2015 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, is off to a fast start in the 2017-18 season, becoming the first player to notch two victories, needing just seven starts to accomplish the feat. Those victories have him looking down at the rest of the PGA TOUR from his perch on the standings, but the names behind him will have much to say as the season progresses.

One player who will start his race for the FedExCup and THE NORTHERN TRUST this week is 2016 FedExCup champion, Rory McIlroy. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner has played in THE NORTHERN TRUST six times, recording three top-25s and no missed cuts.

Dustin Johnson won the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this year and is seventh in the FedExCup standings. He has won a tournament in each of his first 11 seasons on the PGA TOUR, the longest active streak. Johnson won THE NORTHERN TRUST in 2017 in a thrilling playoff with Jordan Spieth, his second win at the event to go with a 2011 title. Johnson has a stellar track record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, recording seven top-10 finishes in 10 starts.

January ended a drought for 2015 winner of THE NORTHERN TRUST, Jason Day, who won two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff that extended into Monday. The win was his first since capturing THE PLAYERS in 2016 and propelled him to 10th in the FedExCup standings.

With the PGA TOUR in the midst of its West Coast swing, here’s a look at the current top 10 in the FedExCup standings. Of the top 20 players in the FedExCup standings at this point last year, all 20 went on to qualify for THE NORTHERN TRUST.

Players Points

Patton Kizzire 1,247

Jon Rahm 908

Brendan Steele 812

Pat Perez 761

Gary Woodland 750

Austin Cook 721

Dustin Johnson 718

Justin Thomas 688

Brian Harman 630

Jason Day 630

Tickets are available at THENORTHERNTRUST.com and at 844-868-7465.

THE NORTHERN TRUST will kick off the FedExCup Playoffs at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, August 21-26, 2018. For more information about THE NORTHERN TRUST 2018, please visit thenortherntrust.com. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST is the first of four events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area, THE NORTHERN TRUST features do-or-die drama as the top 125 players compete to advance, and for one in five, their season will end. With strong ties to the essential elements of New York culture, the event is a celebration of fashion, food and the best golfers on the planet. Many of the world’s top players have won THE NORTHERN TRUST including Adam Scott, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and 2017 champion Dustin Johnson, who won the event for the second time in a thrilling playoff over Jordan Spieth. Since the tournament’s inception in 1967, it has generated more than $46.2 million for New York/New Jersey Metropolitan-area charities.

