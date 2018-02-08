Gian Varbaro, MD Joins New Bridge Medical Center as Chief Medical Officer by

Thursday, February 08 2018 @ 11:26 AM EST

(Paramus, NJ) – Gian Varbaro, MD, is the new Chief Medical Officer at New Bridge Medical Center. He is an internal medicine hospitalist with a background in primary care.

Dr. Varbaro graduated Magna Cum Laude from Brown University and received his MD from New York University. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ. He earned his MBA from Yale School of Management. Most recently, Dr. Varbaro was the Chief Medical Officer at Jackson North Medical Center, a 382 bed acute care hospital in North Miami Beach, Florida.



Gian Varbaro, MD

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Varbaro to our senior leadership team. Together, we will work to create new service and business lines, and his expertise will be instrumental in the expansion of our acute care services,” said Deborah D. Visconi, President and Chief Executive Officer at New Bridge Medical Center. “Dr. Varbaro will lead efforts that will result in a continual enhancement in quality and positive patient outcomes. He will play a dynamic and pivotal role in community and medical staff engagement,” said Visconi.

About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

