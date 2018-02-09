Hackensack University Medical Center Welcomes George P. Batsides, M.D., FACC by

Friday, February 09 2018 @ 10:02 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

February 8, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce George P. Batsides, M.D., FACC, as chief of cardiac surgery and surgical director of mechanical circulatory support at the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“Dr. Batsides is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “I look forward to his leadership and our collaboration.”

A leading expert in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Batsides joins Hackensack University Medical Center from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he served as surgical director and attending cardiothoracic surgeon, chief of cardiac surgery, and associate professor of surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He looks forward to joining the team at the new Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine as an associate professor of surgery.

“I am delighted to welcome a physician and surgeon of Dr. Batsides caliber to our team,” said Joseph E. Parrillo, M.D., chair of the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. “His exceptional skill and dedication will further our mission to provide the highest quality, human-centered care for our patients, their families and our extended community.”

Double board-certified in general and thoracic surgery, Dr. Batsides is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplant Physicians, the Eastern Cardiothoracic Society, and the Hellenic Medical Society.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dr. Batsides to our team,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., vice chief of cardiac surgery services at the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. “I am confident he will serve as a dynamic and dedicated leader.”

His areas of clinical expertise include high-risk cardiac procedures, complex aortic surgery, cardiogenic shock, implantation of short- and long-term ventricular devices, traditional open and re-operative procedures and minimally invasive valve procedures.

Dr. Batsides lectures nationally and internationally on topics of cardiogenic shock and diseases of the aorta. He has published extensively in his field. Research projects include minimally invasive valve surgery, re-operative surgery and treatment of aortic dissections.

“Pursuing my dream of becoming a physician, a longstanding history of heart disease in my own family led me to specialize in the cardiothoracic field,” said Dr. Batsides. “I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with fellow physicians and team members to further invigorate the program and provide the very best care.”

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement