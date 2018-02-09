Hackensack University Medical Center Welcomes George P. Batsides, M.D., FACC
February 8, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce George P. Batsides, M.D., FACC, as chief of cardiac surgery and surgical director of mechanical circulatory support at the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.
“Dr. Batsides is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “I look forward to his leadership and our collaboration.”
A leading expert in cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Batsides joins Hackensack University Medical Center from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he served as surgical director and attending cardiothoracic surgeon, chief of cardiac surgery, and associate professor of surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He looks forward to joining the team at the new Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine as an associate professor of surgery.
“I am delighted to welcome a physician and surgeon of Dr. Batsides caliber to our team,” said Joseph E. Parrillo, M.D., chair of the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. “His exceptional skill and dedication will further our mission to provide the highest quality, human-centered care for our patients, their families and our extended community.”
Double board-certified in general and thoracic surgery, Dr. Batsides is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplant Physicians, the Eastern Cardiothoracic Society, and the Hellenic Medical Society.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dr. Batsides to our team,” said Mark Anderson, M.D., vice chief of cardiac surgery services at the Heart & Vascular Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. “I am confident he will serve as a dynamic and dedicated leader.”
His areas of clinical expertise include high-risk cardiac procedures, complex aortic surgery, cardiogenic shock, implantation of short- and long-term ventricular devices, traditional open and re-operative procedures and minimally invasive valve procedures.
Dr. Batsides lectures nationally and internationally on topics of cardiogenic shock and diseases of the aorta. He has published extensively in his field. Research projects include minimally invasive valve surgery, re-operative surgery and treatment of aortic dissections.
“Pursuing my dream of becoming a physician, a longstanding history of heart disease in my own family led me to specialize in the cardiothoracic field,” said Dr. Batsides. “I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with fellow physicians and team members to further invigorate the program and provide the very best care.”
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
