NJ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar Raises Over $113,000 for USMC’s Toys for Tots by

Friday, February 09 2018 @ 10:04 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

A representative of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar presents a check for $113,273 to the U.S. Marines Corps in support of its Toys for Tots program. The funds were raised during Applebee’s annual Breakfast with Santa events held in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefitted underprivileged children in local communities during the holiday season. Over the past 19 years, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia – which donated a combined total of $244,647 as a result of its 2017 Breakfast with Santa fundraiser – have raised more than $4.1 million for the Toys for Tots initiative, helping to spread holiday cheer to over 230,000 deserving children.

FROM L TO R: Shimon Peretz, general manager, Applebee’s of Clark; Colonel Ted Silvester, United States Marine Corps (Ret) and vice president of marketing and development, Toys for Tots; Staff Sergeant Stacey Van Liera, United States Marine Corps.

In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge., Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare with flair, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2017, there are approximately 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 15 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is among the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Toys for Tots, a 70-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 237 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org

Advertisement