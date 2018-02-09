John Theurer Cancer Center Presents 15th Annual Northern NJ Breast Cancer Conference by

2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Review - February 23

February 1, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center presents the 15th Annual Northern NJ Breast Cancer Conference – a review of the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, on Friday, February 23 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Date

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Location

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

1st Floor Conference Room

92 Second Street, Hackensack, NJ

Program Goal

This program, based on data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2017, is designed to provide a review of state of the art information on experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis and therapy of breast cancer/ pre-malignant breast disease to an audience of academic and private physicians and researchers involved in medical, surgical, GYN and radiation therapy, as well as other appropriate health care professionals.

Course Director

Stanley E. Waintraub, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Breast Cancer Division Co-Chief, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ

Agenda

Breast Cancer and Less Surgery

Freya Schnabel, M.D.

Professor of Surgery NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY

Radiation Therapy: Deciding Who Does Not Need It

Lawrence J. Solin, M.D., FACR

Chairman, Radiation Oncology, Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, PA

The Role of Neoadjuvant Therapy in Clinically Node Positive Disease

Claudine Isaacs, M.D.

Co-Director, Breast Cancer Division, MedStar Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Metastic Breast Cancer: Anti Estrogens vs. Chemotherapy

Mary Elizabeth Cianfrocca, D.O.

Director, Breast Cancer Program, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center Phoenix, AZ

The Role of Immunotherapy in Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Adam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Hormonal Adjuvant Therapy Of Breast Cancer: The Role of CDK 4/6 Inhibitors

Harold Harvey, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA

Precision Medicine 2018: The Role of NGS on Uncirculating Free DNA

Brian Leyland-Jones, M.D., Ph.D.

Vice President, Avera Cancer Institute for Precision Oncology University of South Dakota, Sioux Falls, SD

Genomic Analysis in Early Stage Breast Cancer: Oncotype in Node Positive Breast Cancer

Andrew Seidman, M.D.

Associate Chair, Breast Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY

Who Should Attend

Medical oncologists, breast surgeons, radiation oncologists, gynecologists, advanced practice providers, nurses, and other health care providers with an interest in the management of patients with breast cancer should attend this course.

Registration

To register for this event or if you have any questions, please contact Leonor Down at 551-996-5914 or [email protected]

Registration fee is complementary. This activity has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™

ACCREDITATION STATEMENT: Hackensack University Medical Center is accredited by the Medical Society of New Jersey to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

AMA CREDIT DESIGNATION STATEMENT: Hackensack University Medical Center designates this live activity for a maximum of 6 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

ABOUT JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER AT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

