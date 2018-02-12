Jingle Bell Run 5K Raises more than $13K for Kids by

JINGLE BELL RUN 5K RAISES MORE THAN $13K FOR KIDS: The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center, and the Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association’s Local #4 donate $13,338 to Children’s Specialized Hospital, the nation’s largest provider of pediatric rehabilitation services, and its ten sites throughout New Jersey. The money, which will be directly donated to the hospital’s Chronic Pain Management program, was raised during the 7th Annual Jingle Bell Run 5K, where nearly 250 runners – decked out in Santa hats and jingle-belled shoes – participated in the holiday-themed USATF-certified race around The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth on December 10.

(FROM L TO R): John Boyle, Boyle Real Estate Group; Detective Paul Pasternak, Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association #4; Marina Cicalese, marketing administrator, The Mills at Jersey Gardens; Alexis D’Anton, community engagement coordinator, Children’s Specialized Hospital; Michelle Martins, guest services manager, The Mills at Jersey Gardens; Officer Ina Perez, Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association #4; Detective Joe McDonogh, Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association #4; Mary Gibbons-Wooten, Elberon Developmental Group and Crystal Fresco, director of marketing and business development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

CAPTION: (Photo Credit: The Mills at Jersey Gardens)

