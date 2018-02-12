Scientific Study Shows Milk with only the A2 Beta Casein Protein Type by

Findings Announced as a2 Milk® Expands Distribution into the Northeast

NEW YORK – February 12, 2018 - A double-blind, randomized, cross-over study, published in the UK-based, peer-reviewed Nutrition Journal, reported that consumption of milk containing only A2 beta casein protein type (sold in the US as a2 Milk®) reduced acute gastrointestinal symptoms compared to drinking conventional milk (containing both A1 and A2 beta casein proteins) in participants with self-reported lactose intolerance.

The study authors say their findings demonstrate that, in some individuals with self-reported lactose intolerance, the adverse gastrointestinal symptoms following consumption of conventional milk may be related to the presence of A1 beta casein protein rather than lactose itself: Nutrition Journal.

a2 Milk® has recently expanded distribution into the Northeast and is now available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. This is in addition to current distribution in the Southeast and California. Retailers that carry a2 Milk® now include Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, King Soopers, Target, Ralphs, Publix and ShopRite.

The clinical trial conducted in China and involving 600 adult Han Chinese investigated the “acute” impacts of drinking 300mL (a little more than 1 cup) of milk on symptoms often associated with milk intolerance, with the effects being measured at 1, 3 and 12 hours. All of the participants were non-regular milk drinkers who had not consumed milk for at least four weeks prior to the trial, and who self-reported as lactose intolerant. After drinking A1 protein-free milk (a2 Milk®), participants reported fewer and/or less severe gastrointestinal symptoms compared to when they drank conventional milk. The study was run through international contract research organization (CRO) SPRIM and was sponsored by The a2 Milk Company.

The authors concluded that: “milk-related gastrointestinal symptoms may result from the ingestion of A1 beta casein rather than lactose in some individuals”. They also stated: “These results suggest that the elimination of A1 beta casein from the diet was associated with reduced severity of acute gastrointestinal symptoms after milk intake in this population.”

The a2 Milk Company™ works with local US dairy farmers to identify cows that only produce the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for those with sensitivities to enjoy real cows’ milk.

a2 Milk® products include Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat and 1% Low Fat.

For more information on The a2 Milk Company™, its products and location availability, please visit a2milk.com.

About The a2 Milk Company™

The a2 Milk Company™ was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after a scientific discovery that proteins in milk affect people differently. Specifically, he noted that ordinary cows produce milk with different beta-casein protein types, called A1 and A2, which are digested differently.

Research over the years demonstrates that many people who have discomfort when drinking ordinary cows’ milk were able to drink the a2 Milk® brand without the downsides. That’s because a2 Milk® naturally contains only the A2 protein type and no A1.

The a2 Milk Company™ has trading activities in Australia, New Zealand, China, US and UK. The long-established Australian market has successfully achieved approx. 10% market share of the total fresh milk grocery market. More recently the Company is experiencing significant brand awareness and growth in the lucrative China market with approx. 5% share of the total infant milk category.

