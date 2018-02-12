CALLING ALL BARTENDERS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE HIP SIP BATTLE AT THE INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK by

Monday, February 12 2018 @ 12:35 PM EST

Submit a Cocktail Recipe and Video by February 21

NEW YORK, NY, February 12, 2018 - The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of NY and Professional Bartenders Association have teamed up to find the best bartender in the region through the inaugural Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender competition, taking place on Sunday, March 4, 3:30 - 5:00 pm at the Javits Center in New York City.

Bartenders will be judged on creativity, use of product, taste, presentation and flair and are invited to provide a 1-2-minute video submission of their cocktail as well as the recipe with the spirit based on one of the three spirit sponsor brands: Gin, Bourbon, or Vodka. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, February 21.

Spirit sponsors for the Hip Sip Competition are Arbikie Highland Estate Kirsty's Gin, Breckenridge Bourbon, and Got Attitude Vodka. The competition will be judged by Tom Fischer, Whiskey Expert; Founder, BourbonBlog.com; Warren Bobrow 5x Author, Mixologist, Cannabis Alchemist; and more to be announced.

All submission guidelines can be found here. Cocktail recipe and video can be sent to [email protected] by February 21. The finalists will be announced on Friday, February 23. The nine finalists chosen to compete at the New York Restaurant Show will battle in their respective spirit category live on Center Stage. The three winners of those rounds will advance into a sudden death round for the opportunity to be crowned the overall winner. The winning bartender and recipe will be featured on the NY Restaurant Show's website, newsletter, and social media channels, the Professional Bartenders Association's website, and featured in Bar Business Magazine as well as receive $1,000.

The 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York. The show is owned and managed by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org). Urban Expositions, now operating as Clarion UX and owned by Clarion Events produces and manages a portfolio of 36 trade and consumer events, serving a range of industry sectors including Gift, Souvenir, Art, Foodservice, Specialty Retail, Gaming, Automotive and Enthusiast Lifestyle, with offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chicago, IL, Trumbull, CT, Portland, OR, and Boca Raton, FL.

Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from offices in the UK, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. www.clarionevents.com

