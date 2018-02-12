NY WATERWAY OFFER FERRY COMMUTERS FLOWERS, PHOTO CONTEST AND ROMANTIC CRUISE FOR VALENTINE’S DAY by

Monday, February 12 2018 @ 03:21 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway is giving flowers to its ferry commuters on Valentine’s Day and inviting them to join a photo contest as they embark on their daily romantic cruise across the Hudson River to go to work.

Customer service staff will distribute thousands of flowers at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Harborside Financial Center in Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County.

Customers also are invited to post photos of themselves with a loved one riding a ferry. Post to www.facebook.com/nywaterway between Wednesday, February 14, and Sunday, February 18. The couple in the photo with the most “likes” as of 2 pm on Friday, February 23, will receive a Your Key To The City Broadway package for two. The package includes round-trip ferry/bus transportation and tickets to a Broadway show of their choice, subject to availability.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit http://www.nywaterway.com or www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

