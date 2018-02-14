SHOPRITE DIETITIAN TO PROVIDE free counseling and store TOURS AT NORTHVALE LOCATION by

Tuesday, February 13 2018 @ 08:19 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

In-Store Nutrition Expert Brings Free Health and Wellness Services to ShopRite Customers

Northvale, NJ − (February 2018) – Looking for foods and recipes that will pump your body with energy? From proteins that fight fatigue to vegetables loaded with iron, the new Registered Dietitian at the Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Northvale, Jamie Pepper, is here to help you make choices to “fuel better.” Best of all, her services and advice are free of charge to ShopRite customers.

“As part of our ‘Fuel Better’ campaign, Jamie will be offering an array of wellness services at ShopRite of Northvale,” said Lindsey Inserra, Vice President of Health & Wellness & Marketing Officer of 22 Inserra ShopRite stores, including the ShopRite of Northvale. “We’re excited that Jamie will be providing our shoppers with ideas and product suggestions that will keep them energized all day long.”

As the new Registered Dietitian for the ShopRite of Northvale, Pepper provides complimentary health and wellness services for customers such as free one-on-one nutrition counseling. Pepper also offers recipes with healthy alternatives, provides information on pantry makeovers, and navigates the aisles with shoppers to help them better understand food labels. In addition, Pepper partners with local hospitals, schools and non-profits to conduct free health and wellness-focused workshops and seminars.

Pepper, a long-time resident of Wyckoff, NJ, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in West Chester, PA, and a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences from Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA.

In her spare time, Pepper enjoys participating in sports, baking, watching movies, and competing in triathlons in the summertime.

As part of ShopRite’s in-store dietitian team, Pepper is one of over 100 Registered Dietitians servicing ShopRite customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

All nutritional services are available to customers free of charge. To make an appointment with Ms. Pepper, email [email protected], or call ShopRite of Northvale at (201) 784-0173. Customers can visit ShopRite.com to see her full calendar of events.

Established in 1954, Inserra Supermarkets is a family-owned supermarket run by the third and fourth generation family members who work and live in the communities they serve. Today the company owns and operates 24 stores in Bergen and Hudson Counties in New Jersey and in Rockland County, New York.

ShopRite of Northvale is located at 246 Livingston Street, Northvale, NJ 07647. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

About ShopRite

Advertisement