Hackensack University Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeon Performs Groundbreaking Robotic-Assisted Total Knee Replacement Surgery by

Tuesday, February 13 2018 @ 08:21 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack University Medical Center is one of four centers in the country participating in a clinical trial to evaluate whether the TSolution One System is a safe and effective alternative to traditional knee replacement using manual surgical instruments

[February 13, 2018]― Hackensack, NJ ― Yair David Kissin, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, successfully completed New Jersey’s first robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery using the THINK Surgical Inc. TSolution One System for the treatment of severe osteoarthritis.

More than 30 million adults are impacted by osteoarthritis, making it the most common form of arthritis and the most common cause of disability. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of four centers in the country participating in an Institutional Review Board (IRB) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved clinical trial by THINK Surgical Inc. to demonstrate that the TSolution One System is a safe and effective surgical alternative to traditional knee replacement using manual instrumentation.

“We are thrilled to participate in this new and innovative multicenter clinical trial developing the latest technology to further advance orthopedic care,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “Dr. Kissin and the entire orthopedic team at Hackensack University Medical Center are on the forefront of orthopedic care, furthering our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the communities we serve.”

Total knee replacement surgery involves removing a portion of the femur and tibia bones that form the knee joint, and replacing the removed bone with implanted devices to create a new joint. The use of traditional mechanical tools for this surgery relies on visual inspection and the feel of a surgeon to confirm the accuracy of limb and implant alignment. Thus, achieving ideal implant alignment with minimal error is critical for long-term surgical success. The TSolution One System is designed to cut the femur and tibia based on a pre-operative plan designed by the surgeon. The clinical trial will examine the ability of the TSolution One System to follow this pre-operative plan and achieve desired implant alignment.

“We are honored to be part of this national clinical trial that hopes to prove that this new, state-of-the-art technology is as safe and effective as traditional surgery,” said Dr. Kissin. “I am excited to be part of this innovative work at Hackensack University Medical Center, as our team continues to make advancements in orthopedic surgery to further improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Kissin performed the first robotic-assisted knee replacement at Hackensack University Medical Center last month on Marie Eck, a 58-year-old resident of Secaucus. Eck suffered from osteoarthritis of the left knee. When she learned about the opportunity to participate in this nationwide study, she was very enthusiastic. “I am a long-time patient of Dr. Kissin and when he approached me about the study and the potential benefits, I was eager to take part,” Eck explained. “I am excited to be the first patient in New Jersey to have undergone this innovative procedure, and I’m hopeful that future patients will benefit from my experience.”

“This surgery, if proven safe and effective, could revolutionize the treatment of patients suffering from degenerative knee diseases such as osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis,” said Michael A. Kelly, M.D., chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and one of the pioneers of knee replacement.

The Orthopedic Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally recognized, consistently providing high-quality health care in a safe environment. These recognitions are determined both by independent auditors and from surveys taken by patients.

· U.S. News & World Report named Hackensack University Medical Center as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals in Orthopedics.

· Becker’s Hospital Review – 101 Hospitals with Great Orthopedic Programs.

· HealthGrades rated Hackensack University Medical Center as One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement

· HealthGrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ (2012-2013)

· HealthGrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (2009-2013)

· The Joint Commission: Gold Seals of Approval™ for Disease-Specific Care for Knee and Hip Joint Replacement, demonstrating Orthopedic excellence

· Advanced Joint Commission Certifications for Knee and Hip Replacement

The THINK Surgical, Inc. TSolution One System is an investigational device limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. The safety and effectiveness of the TSolution One System has not been established.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Advertisement