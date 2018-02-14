Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Medical Director of Endocrine Surgery by

Tuesday, February 13 2018 @ 08:25 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 13, 2018 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Kundel, M.D., as Medical Director of Endocrine Surgery at Valley Medical Group.

Dr. Kundel is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. She specializes in surgical intervention for endocrine-related benign and malignant diseases, particularly those affecting the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands.

An alumna of Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, Dr. Kundel earned her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. She completed her residency training at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens /Cornell University Medical College. She also completed a research fellowship in endocrine surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian in Manhattan. She went on to complete a sub-specialization fellowship in endocrine surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Dr. Kundel joins Valley from New York University Langone Medical Center, where she served as Director of Endocrine Surgery at NYU Brooklyn and Assistant Professor of Surgery in the Department of Surgery.

“I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to provide the best possible care for our patients with endocrine disorders,” Dr. Kundel said. “I put a priority on taking a team-based approach in developing a personalized plan of care for each of my patients.”

At Valley, this team approach means that comprehensive care for patients with endocrine-related disease is provided in cooperation with specialists in endocrinology, pathology, nuclear medicine, and radiology. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients will receive the most up-to-date treatment for their disease.

Dr. Kundel is fluent in English and, Russian, and is proficient in medical Spanish. She sees patients in two convenient locations in Ridgewood and Wayne. For more information and to make an appointment, please call 201-389-1285.

Valley Health System is a regional healthcare system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York. It comprises The Valley Hospital, Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women’s and children’s services, emergency care, orthopedics and neurosciences. For more information, visit ValleyHealth.com.

Caption: Anna Kundel, M.D., has been named Medical Director of Endocrine Surgery at Valley Medical Group.

Advertisement