Visitors Can Unleash Their Inner Fashion Designer on New Jersey Makers Day at the Newark Museum by

Wednesday, February 14 2018 @ 12:20 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

March 10, noon- 5pm

NEWARK – The Newark Museum will be celebrating New Jersey Makers Day on March 10 with a fashion-focused event inspired by world-renowned fashion designer Lie Sangbong. Visitors will learn how to create their own custom fashionable items with tools in the Museum’s MakerSPACE. The Museum is one of nearly 300 participating locations throughout the state; activities will take place from noon to 5 pm and are included with Museum admission.

The MakerSPACE exhibit, Lie Sangbong, showcases items from the designer’s latest collection created for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and documents the creative process the artist took from inspired sketches to prototypes and textile and technique swatches and tests. After touring the Lie Sangbong exhibit as well as the Korean art collections, NJ Makers Day visitors will be engaged in the blending of traditional and contemporary design and hi and low-tech tools to create wearable garments and accessories.

Depending on their interests, visitors can create paper patterns custom cut to fit their bodies; operate a laser cutter to engrave and cut materials like felt, leather and neoprene using traditional Korea patterns to create unique pieces; and learn to add finishing details like seams and buttons. Additionally, participants will learn to create “soft” circuits using conductive thread and sew-able electronic components to activate and illuminate readymade and/or custom designed garments.

The Lie Sangbong exhibit is supported by the Korea Foundation. Additionally, the Museum was one of 15 organizations to receive a first-ever NJ Makers Day grant.

The Museum is located at 49 Washington St, Newark, and parking is available on-site.

For further information on the Museum’s NJ Makers Day, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.

