KIDS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES FOR PRESIDENT'S DAY WEEKEND, INCLUDING YOUR KEY TO THE CITY PACKAGES

Wednesday, February 14 2018 @ 03:17 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Most Family-Friendly, Easiest Way to Enjoy NYC

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on NY Waterway ferries between New Jersey and Manhattan from February 17 through President’s Day, February 19. Ferries travel to Midtown West 39th Street from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and from 14th Street in Hoboken, making NY Waterway the easiest, most family-friendly way to enjoy the sights and sounds of winter in the Big Apple.

Click on http://www.nywaterway.com/KidsRideFreePresDay for more information.

Families can take advantage of “Kids Ride Free” in tandem with NY Waterway’s Your Key To The City™ partner program which offers reduced prices for top Broadway shows and discounts of up to 56% on top NYC museums, attractions, tours and shows, such as the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the American Museum of Natural History, Madame Tussauds and many more.

Packages include discounted attraction tickets, 28% off round-trip ferry tickets and discounted parking at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken – with children under 12 riding the ferry for free during Presidents Day weekend. For the complete list of participating Broadway shows, attractions and discounts, visit nywaterway.com/MyKey or call 1-800-53-FERRY for concierge booking service.

Ferries allow families to avoid traffic, crowds, delays and expensive Manhattan parking rates. At the beautiful ferry terminal at Port Imperial in Weehawken, knowledgeable customer service people can help customers make their travel purchases and advise them on the best ways to enjoy the city. It takes 8 minutes to cross the Hudson River from Port Imperial, Lincoln Harbor or 14th Street in Hoboken to Midtown West 39th Street in Manhattan, and takes less than 6 minutes to cross from Paulus Hook in Jersey City to World Financial Center.

NY Waterway’s mobile ticketing app, free and available on any hand-held device, allows customers to purchase tickets instantly, as well as locate in real-time NY Waterway’s free Manhattan buses when they are ready to head home.

At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free connecting multi-route NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers on several routes serving Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Shuttles stop right at key destinations such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, Macy’s, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Bryant Park and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Parking is available at the Port Imperial ferry terminal with NJ TRANSIT rail and bus connections available.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or click on www.nywaterway.com or www.facebook.com or @ridetheferry.

