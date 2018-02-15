St. Joseph’s Health Selected for CMS Initiative to Build on Success of Accountable Care by

Innovative Partnership with Physicians for Improved Quality-Driven Care

PATERSON, NJ (Feb. 14, 2018) – The St. Joseph’s Health Accountable Care Organization (Mission Health Coordinated Care) has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the Next Generation ACO Model. Through this innovative program, St. Joseph’s Health will partner with over 100 of its affiliated physicians in coordinating care for more than 8,000 New Jersey Medicare beneficiaries.

“We are extremely pleased to have been chosen to participate in the Next Generation ACO Model stemming from our years of experience in providing high quality and cost-efficient care to New Jersey residents," stated Kevin Slavin, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health. “We consider this partnership with CMS, and some of the finest physicians in Northern New Jersey, an important step towards advancing Alternative Payment Models of care that reward value over volume in care delivery under Medicare Payment Reform.”

Amid the rising costs of healthcare, and an aging population, the healthcare industry is challenged to develop innovative ways to transform how and when beneficiaries are treated. The Next Generation ACO Model is designed to improve the care Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries receive while lowering costs.

“It’s about providing proactive care coordination outside the walls of the hospital, improving access to care and smoothing transitions,” says Dr. Michael DeLisi, Medical Director of Mission Health Coordinated Care.

“Our new ACO will better coordinate care for members, especially those who have more significant needs due to multiple or severe chronic conditions. And, most importantly, it means care starts at the moment the relationship is established between the physician and the Medicare beneficiary, and not simply in response to symptoms,” adds Dr. DeLisi.

The Next Generation ACO Model is a CMS Innovation Center initiative. It builds upon experience from the Pioneer ACO Model and the Medicare Shared Savings Program. With 58 participating ACOs, the Model encourages greater accountability for patient care management across the country. This model enables providers to deliver more coordinated care to beneficiaries while also attaining the highest quality standards of care. Unlike other models, this model includes a prospectively (rather than retrospectively) set benchmark, which allows beneficiaries to choose to be aligned to the ACO. This model also tests beneficiary incentives for seeking care from Next Generation providers, including increased availability of telehealth and care coordination services.

ABOUT ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

