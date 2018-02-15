MDADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES 2018 RECIPIENTS OF PRESTIGIOUS EXCELLENCE IN MEDICINE AWARDS by

Thursday, February 15 2018 @ 07:35 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Lawrenceville, NJ (February 13, 2018) – MDAdvantage Insurance Company, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, today announced the 2018 EJI Excellence in Medicine award recipients. Honoring New Jersey healthcare providers, the Excellence in Medicine Awards are among the highest honors presented to New Jersey's medical community.

Patricia A. Costante, Chairman and CEO of MDAdvantage, stated, “MDAdvantage is proud to again present the Edward J. Ill Excellence in Medicine Awards®. Being able to recognize all the progress that has been made in healthcare since the awards were first bestowed in 1939 is an honor and a privilege for all of us involved. My hope is that by highlighting these advances, we are able to inspire the healthcare providers and leaders of tomorrow.”

The 2018 EJI Excellence in Medicine Honorees:

Outstanding Healthcare Executive Award:

Andre Goy, MD, MS, Chairman and Director, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Medical Director, Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Services.

Dr. Goy is being honored for his leadership in the field of oncology and his accomplishments in lymphoma research that have led to novel therapies and new strategies to improve patient outcomes.

Edward J. Ill Physician’s Award®:

Soly Baredes, MD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and Chief of Service, Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, University Hospital, Newark, NJ.

Dr. Baredes was selected to receive this award in recognition of his career-long devotion to providing exemplary, unmatched clinical care to head and neck cancer patients and to mentoring the next generation of physician scholars.

Verice M. Mason Community Service Leader Award:

Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ.

In receiving this award, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth will be collectively recognized as the first and longest continuous sponsors of healthcare in New Jersey, including St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, NJ, and Trinitas Healthcare System in Elizabeth, NJ, and for their ongoing passionate commitment to serving the poor and indigent in New Jersey and around the world.

Outstanding Scientist Award:

Pranela Rameshwar, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ.

Dr. Rameshwar is being honored for her accomplishments as a globally recognized cancer and stem cell researcher as well as her dedication to inspiring and training future physician scientists.

Outstanding Scientist Award:

Ana K. Stankovic, MD, PhD, MSPH, Senior Vice President (retired), World Wide Regional Medical Affairs and Global Health, BD.

Dr. Stankovic is receiving this award in recognition of her career as an innovator and leader in the field of clinical pathology, including developing and bringing to market medical devices to improve laboratory efficiency, reduce diagnostic errors, improve patient experience and increase healthcare worker safety.

Peter W. Rodino, Jr., Citizen’s Award®:

Steve Kalafer, Founding Chairman, Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands and the Somerset Patriots, and Board Member, RWJBarnabas Health.

Mr. Kalafer was chosen to receive this award in recognition of his many accomplishments as a community leader, his efforts to advance healthcare in New Jersey and his extensive support of civic and philanthropic activities and organizations.

This year’s awards will be presented at the Edward J. Ill Excellence in Medicine Awards® ceremony on May 2, 2018, at Park Château Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. All profits from the event will be dedicated to support medical and healthcare student scholarships. To reserve tickets, participate as a Scholarship Honor Roll member, place an ad in this year’s awards journal or make a direct contribution, please contact the EJI Excellence in Medicine Foundation at 609-803-2350 or visit www.EJIawards.org.

In addition to honoring excellence in medicine, the EJI Excellence in Medicine Foundation also provides medical and healthcare student scholarships. Paul J. Hirsch, MD, Chairman of the EJI Excellence in Medicine Foundation, said, “As healthcare leaders, we have an obligation to pave the way for future healthcare providers so that they may continue the tradition of quality healthcare delivery and innovation in our state. The EJI Excellence in Medicine Foundation and MDAdvantage are grateful for the support of our contributors, advertisers and, most especially, the Excellence in Medicine Scholarship Honor Roll members, whose significant contributions have enabled us to dedicate $670,000 to 57 medical and healthcare students in New Jersey over the past nine years.”

MDAdvantage Insurance Company, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, sponsors the EJI Excellence in Medicine awards program and supports medical and healthcare student scholarships. For more information on MDAdvantage, call 888-355-5551 or visit www.MDAdvantageonline.com.

About MDAdvantage

MDAdvantage is a leading medical professional liability insurance company that is committed to supporting physician initiatives that increase patient safety and minimize the risks of liability, educating the healthcare community and investing in the future of the healthcare system.

MDAdvantage® publishes MDAdvisor, a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE®-indexed journal for the medical community. In addition to its EJI Excellence in Medicine awards program, MDAdvantage also offers Excellence in Medicine Scholarships, which has dedicated $670,000 to 57 medical and healthcare students in New Jersey over the past nine years.

Advertisement