Leonia Artist Marsha Heller to Show Solo Exhibition at Prestigious Ceres Gallery by

Thursday, February 15 2018 @ 07:43 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

-- Marsha Heller's work will be exhibited from February 27 to March 24, 2018.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 8.--

(February 14, 2018; Leonia, New Jersey) -- Leonia artist Marsha Heller has been selected to show her work at the Ceres Gallery, the first gallery in New York City devoted to showcasing and promoting the work of women artists. Her work will be shown in the solo exhibition, THE SKY’S THE LIMIT: PAINTINGS BY MARSHA HELLER, from February 27 to March 24, 2018.

The pubic is invited to attend an art reception on Thursday, March 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ceres Gallery, located at 547 W. 27th Street, #201 in New York City. The reception is free and open to the public. Afterward, Heller's work may be viewed during the gallery's normal hours Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Resonance and dissonance are components of music and inherent in emotion. Painter and musician Marsha Heller’s understanding of the relationship of these dichotomous elements enables her not only to see a landscape, but to feel it.

In Heller’s solo exhibition, THE SKY’S THE LIMIT at Ceres Gallery, the viewer experiences her canvases of landscapes, skyscapes, intimate details of nature or its broad vistas, as acts of passion rendered through an artist’s discipline. It is this tension between discipline and passion—indeed, resonance and dissonance—which provides the images with power and delicacy in equal measure. Heller’s color palette, with its extraordinary range from bold to soft and shimmering, is less concerned with empirical fact than with experienced truth. And yet, the facts of nature are there: in the brilliance of light, the burst of wetland grasses, the roil of wind, all rendered through strokes of color and suffused with energy.

Heller’s New York exhibitions include such significant venues as the Cork Gallery in Lincoln Center, Phoenix Gallery, and St. Peter’s Church in the Citicorp Building. In her home state of New Jersey, the state’s respected Montclair State University Gallery One featured Heller in a solo exhibition. She has been the recipient of various juried prizes, and Artspeak Magazine has described her work as “colors (creating) a shimmering surface….Warm and cool, light and dark, they dance around the canvas until flowers, bushes or trees emerge from a tapestry of marks. The seductive mosaic of color is satisfying in itself.”

Heller’s work was chosen to represent New Jersey in the permanent collection of PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, and is also included in numerous private collections. Her encaustic painting, “Emerging Spring,” was selected for inclusion in Marcie Cooperman’s seminal textbook, “Color: How to Use It,” published in 2013 by the educational publisher Pearson in coordination with Parsons/The New School of Design. In addition to Ceres Gallery, Heller is represented by The Riverside Gallery in Hackensack, New Jersey; Yaacov Heller Gallery in Boca Raton, Florida; Portage Hill Gallery in Mayville, New York; and Harvest Gallery in Dennis, Massachusetts.

For further information about the exhibition and the public art reception, contact Stefany Benson, Director of the Ceres Gallery, at 212-947-6100 or [email protected]

Advertisement