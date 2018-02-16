Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine Name Wegmans One of the 2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Ranking #2 by

Friday, February 16 2018 @ 09:03 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The list is based on survey responses from more than 310,000 employees rating their workplace culture on 50-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees across all demographics.

According to the Great Place to Work, the 2018 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Their research shows that “list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.”

President & CEO Colleen Wegman, who is the fourth generation of her family to lead the century-old company, said “When we see our company near the top of this list we feel pride, but also tremendous gratitude for our people who make Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all. Customers often say how much they appreciate our employees for making Wegmans such a happy place. We thank each of our employees for this honor and celebrate with them and our customers.”

“The 2018 100 Best are true leaders,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “In the face of competition, change, and financial constraints, they consistently prioritize building the trust, pride, and camaraderie that fuels business performance. And they’re doing it at scale for everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.”

Wegmans is now hiring for new stores set to open in Natick, MA in April; Chantilly, VA in June, and Lancaster, PA in early fall 2018. Applicants are invited to apply online at www.wegmans.com/careers.

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Wegmans also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity, Women, Parents, Millennials and was ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

Cake Celebration at Wegmans

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, February 17, at 11 a.m. when cake will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option instead of cake, mini apples will be offered.

About Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.:

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2018.

About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 310,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

