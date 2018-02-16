NEW SPECIALTY PAVILIONS FOR ITALIAN FOODS, HEALTHY PRODUCTS AND PUBWARE & EQUIPMENT by

ADDED TO INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT SHOW FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY, February 15, 2018 - The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show has added three new pavilions to the trade show floor, designed to make it easy and enjoyable for attendees to find the products, services and business solutions they need. During the event, taking place March 4-6 at the Javits Center in New York City, will be the debut of the Healthy Pavilion, Pubware & Equipment Pavilion and Be Italian.

"Our goal with these new pavilions it to bring business solutions to key segments of the foodservice industry to make finding, demoing and tasting the latest products and services from 550+ exhibitors as convenient as possible," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Event. "We work closely with our partner, the New York State Restaurant Association, to identify areas that provide value in sourcing and comparing products that match operator needs. We look forward to unveiling the Healthy, Pubware & Equipment and Be Italian Pavilions to add even more variety to the Specialty Pavilions area that will focus on International Foods, New Exhibitors, Food Trends, Craft Beverages, Dessert and more."

The Be Italian Pavilion, developed in partnership with Cremonafiere, will showcase products with the tradition, the lifestyle and the consumption behavior embraced and cultivated in Italy. Exhibitors include Ambriola, importer and distributor of Italian cheeses; Italmil, leader in Italian pastry, flours and mixes; Azienda Agricola Pilandro, curated wines from the Lugana region; Acetificio Carandini Emilio Spa, producers of varietal vinegards, glazes and condiments; Tradizoni Padane, importers of fresh and filled dry pasta; Bilait, producers of highly efficient and innovative pastry machinery; and Minipack-Torre, packaging solutions and packaging machines among others.

Exhibitors in the Healthy Pavilion will provide new menu options and solutions for operators looking to add healthy items to their establishments to meet consumer demand. Showcasing companies include American Key Food Products; Bob's Red Mill Natural Food; First Tea North America; Florida Products; inHouse Products; Meatless Mondays; MenuTrinfo; New York State Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics; Purezza; RP Pasta; Treo Brands; GreenGate Fresh and others.

The Pubware & Equipment Pavilion supplements The Pub, which showcases alcoholic beverages including craft beers, ciders, wines, spirits and more. The new Pubware & Equipment Pavilion will provide owners, operators and beverage managers the ability to source bar equipment and drinkware all in one location. Exhibitors in this pavilion include Harbortouch; Precision Pours, Inc.; Sea Breeze; S-Tap by Integrated Dispense Systems and many others.

In addition to these three new pavilions, attendees will also find the Gourmet Way Pavilion; International Showcase; New Exhibitor Pavilion; Food Trends Experience; Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase; The Pub; and Dessert Cart Pavilion. For more information, visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com/specialty-pavilions

Registration for the 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show is now open. Click here to register and visit internationalrestaurantny.com to learn more. The 25th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association, will offer over 550 leading vendors throughout an expansive exhibition floor; 40+ educational sessions; the 29th Annual U.S. Pastry Competition themed "The Great Race"; the Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatball Madness Edition; the Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender competition; the Beacon Award and Torch Award presentations; the Foodservice Council for Women panel; Farm to City Expo: Local Seafood Wave of the Future; live culinary demonstrations on Center Stage; hundreds of new products; and much more. For information about the event, visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

The 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York. The show is owned and managed by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org). Urban Expositions, now operating as Clarion UX and owned by Clarion Events produces and manages a portfolio of 36 trade and consumer events, serving a range of industry sectors including Gift, Souvenir, Art, Foodservice, Specialty Retail, Gaming, Automotive and Enthusiast Lifestyle, with offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chicago, IL, Trumbull, CT, Portland, OR, and Boca Raton, FL.

ABOUT CLARION EVENTS -- Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from offices in the UK, South Africa, USA, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. www.clarionevents.com

