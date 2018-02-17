NY WATERWAY SEEKS NEW JERSEY PERMISSION TO MOVE EQUIPMENT TO NEW FERRY MAINTENANCE SITE by

Saturday, February 17 2018 @ 09:18 AM EST

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, February 16, 2018 – NY Waterway has applied to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to move a travel lift and two barges to its newly-acquired ferry maintenance facility at the former Union Dry Dock site in Hoboken.

Approval of the permit is critical to NY Waterway’s ability to maintain its fleet of 34 ferries, which carry more than 30,000 passengers each day, including 2,000 Hoboken residents, said NY Waterway President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore.

The two barges moving to the site have a total area of 21,456 square feet, compared to barges with a total area of 36,414 square feet which were removed when Union Dry Dock sold the boat yard to NY Waterway last November. The travel lift is a wheeled device which lifts vessels out of the water, but does not itself go into the water.

“NY Waterway’s environmental impact on this site will be substantially less than the previous use, which was in full compliance with all zoning and environmental regulations and which existed on this site for 130 years,” Mr. Imperatore said.

“It is imperative that NY Waterway have an adequate facility in which we can maintain our fleet, assuring our +99 percent reliability for our daily commuter operations and to be available in an emergency, when other transit systems are disrupted.”

In April, NY Waterway must vacate its current maintenance facility, always seen as a temporary operation. The Union Dry Dock facility is the only location available on a move-in, ready-to-operate basis on the river from Nyack to Staten Island, NY.

