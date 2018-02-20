Doherty Enterprises Donates Over $524,000 to Employee-Funded WOW A Friend Foundation
Doherty Enterprises, recognized as the 68th largest foodservice company in the United States by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, presents a check for $524,323.22 to the WOW a Friend Foundation, which is funded by voluntary employee contributions. Launched in 2007 by Ed and Joan Doherty to assist its family of almost 9,000 employees, the program lends a helping hand by providing emergency funds to team members and their immediate families when they are burdened by circumstances outside of their control, including natural disasters or unexpected medical expenses.
The program is affordable to participate in as evidenced by its 83 percent enrollment by year end, and employees’ contributions are generously matched by Ed and Joan Doherty each year. In 2017, Doherty Enterprises team members donated $262,161.61, which was matched to bring the total funds raised to over $524,000. As a result, the company was able to provide $475,065 in assistance to 289 employees and their families in need of extra support, largely Hurricane Irma related.
From L to R: Joan Doherty, co-founder, WOW a Friend Foundation; Tracy Pryde, chairperson, WOW a Friend Foundation and Ed Doherty, chairman and CEO of Doherty Enterprises and co-founder, WOW a Friend Foundation.
About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).
