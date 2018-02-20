Doherty Enterprises Donates Over $524,000 to Employee-Funded WOW A Friend Foundation by

Doherty Enterprises, recognized as the 68th largest foodservice company in the United States by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, presents a check for $524,323.22 to the WOW a Friend Foundation, which is funded by voluntary employee contributions. Launched in 2007 by Ed and Joan Doherty to assist its family of almost 9,000 employees, the program lends a helping hand by providing emergency funds to team members and their immediate families when they are burdened by circumstances outside of their control, including natural disasters or unexpected medical expenses.

The program is affordable to participate in as evidenced by its 83 percent enrollment by year end, and employees’ contributions are generously matched by Ed and Joan Doherty each year. In 2017, Doherty Enterprises team members donated $262,161.61, which was matched to bring the total funds raised to over $524,000. As a result, the company was able to provide $475,065 in assistance to 289 employees and their families in need of extra support, largely Hurricane Irma related.

From L to R: Joan Doherty, co-founder, WOW a Friend Foundation; Tracy Pryde, chairperson, WOW a Friend Foundation and Ed Doherty, chairman and CEO of Doherty Enterprises and co-founder, WOW a Friend Foundation.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

