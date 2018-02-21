ADDITIONAL EDUCATION PANELS TO BE OFFERED AT THE INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK by

Foodservice Council for Women and Farm to City Expo to be Featured

NEW YORK, NY, February 20, 2018 -Thousands of restaurant and foodservice professionals from New York and the surrounding area will gather at The International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York on March 4 - 6, 2018 and have the opportunity to gain insight and knowledge from unparalleled education sessions. The Foodservice Council for Women and Farm to City Expo have announced their panels for this year's education.

Following the panel, the 2018 Beacon Award will be presented to Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest, who will also be part of the Council discussion. The Beacon Award, presented on behalf of The Foodservice Council for Women, The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, and the New York State Restaurant Association was created to recognize a woman leader who has truly served as a beacon for the industry through her leadership, contributions, and inspiration. For more information, click here.

The first part of the event will focus on Local Waters: Commercial Fishing Challenges and Opportunities from 12:30 - 1:10 pm and will be moderated by August Ruckdeschel, Agricultural & Marine Economic Development Specialist. Panelists will include Captain Peter Haskell, Owner, Fisherman, Haskell's Seafood; Chris Quartuccio, Founder, Blue Island Oysters, New York Grown & Certified Oyster Producer; and Bonnie Brady, President, Long Island Commercial Fishing Association.



The second panel will focus on Aquaculture and Seagreens: Meet Our Producers and The New Faces in Marine Agriculture from 1:15 - 2:00 pm moderated by Michael Ciaramella, M.Sc., Ph.D., Seafood Safety and Technology Specialist, New York Sea Grant, Cornell Cooperative Extension. Panelists will include Donna Lanzetta, J.D., Founder and CEO, Manna Fish Farms, Inc.; Sean Barrett, Co-founder, Dock to Dish, Board Member of GreenWave; and John Ng, Hudson Valley Fish Farms.

The 2018 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 4 - Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York. The show is managed by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com), and sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org).

