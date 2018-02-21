ADDITIONAL EDUCATION PANELS TO BE OFFERED AT THE INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK
Foodservice Council for Women and Farm to City Expo to be Featured
NEW YORK, NY, February 20, 2018 -Thousands of restaurant and foodservice professionals from New York and the surrounding area will gather at The International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York on March 4 - 6, 2018 and have the opportunity to gain insight and knowledge from unparalleled education sessions. The Foodservice Council for Women and Farm to City Expo have announced their panels for this year's education."Our education partners, the Foodservice Council for Women and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets have put together two dynamic sessions for our attendees," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Event. "The International Restaurant Show is more than a trade show, it is the must attend event for industry professionals to learn, network and connect. We encourage everyone to check out the education program and special events planned."
On Monday, March 5, from 11:45 am - 12:45 pm on Center Stage, Kathleen Wood, founder of Kathleen Wood Partners will moderate the Foodservice Council for Women, a panel discussion on the importance of women and leadership in the foodservice industry. This year's theme is #Metoo - Time's Up - Now What? Amplifying Women's Voices for Positive Change. Panelists will include Maneet Chauhan, Executive Chef/Co-Owner, Morph Hospitality; Ivy Stark, Partner/Executive Chef, El Toro Blanco; Morgan Tucker, Director of Business Development, M Tucker; and Victoria E. Vega, FMP, Vice President, Operations, Unidine & President SHFM.
Following the panel, the 2018 Beacon Award will be presented to Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest, who will also be part of the Council discussion. The Beacon Award, presented on behalf of The Foodservice Council for Women, The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, and the New York State Restaurant Association was created to recognize a woman leader who has truly served as a beacon for the industry through her leadership, contributions, and inspiration. For more information, click here.On Tuesday, March 6 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets will host the Farm to City Expo: Local Seafood Wave of the Future, a two-part panel discussion focused on locally-produced seafood and provide an opportunity to connect New York State's wild caught and aquaculture producers with restaurant and foodservice buyers. The Department will also spotlight the growing oyster industry and highlight its participation in the New York State Grown & Certified marketing program, which promotes growers who adhere to higher food safety and environmental standards.
The first part of the event will focus on Local Waters: Commercial Fishing Challenges and Opportunities from 12:30 - 1:10 pm and will be moderated by August Ruckdeschel, Agricultural & Marine Economic Development Specialist. Panelists will include Captain Peter Haskell, Owner, Fisherman, Haskell's Seafood; Chris Quartuccio, Founder, Blue Island Oysters, New York Grown & Certified Oyster Producer; and Bonnie Brady, President, Long Island Commercial Fishing Association.
The second panel will focus on Aquaculture and Seagreens: Meet Our Producers and The New Faces in Marine Agriculture from 1:15 - 2:00 pm moderated by Michael Ciaramella, M.Sc., Ph.D., Seafood Safety and Technology Specialist, New York Sea Grant, Cornell Cooperative Extension. Panelists will include Donna Lanzetta, J.D., Founder and CEO, Manna Fish Farms, Inc.; Sean Barrett, Co-founder, Dock to Dish, Board Member of GreenWave; and John Ng, Hudson Valley Fish Farms.
