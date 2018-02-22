Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents: Family Night #AtTheMoon by

Thursday, February 22 2018 @ 02:15 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Every Tuesday from 4pm-7pm (starting on February 27th)

All Blue Moon locations

Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

(Englewood, NJ - February 22, 2018) All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations present Family Night #AtTheMoon every Tuesday night from 4pm-7pm starting on February 27th. Blue Moon will offer a free children’s meal for each adult entrée purchased when dining in. In addition, children will either receive a toy or be able to participate in a craft, so don’t miss out on this fun event for the family!

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offer FREE family friendly events and entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight

Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

Woodcliff Lake

42 Kinderkamack Road

Phone: 201.782.9500

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm

Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm

Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

Bronxville

7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)

Phone: 914.37.7207

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM-10:00PM

Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM

Advertisement