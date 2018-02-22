Blue Moon Mexican Café Presents: Family Night #AtTheMoon
Every Tuesday from 4pm-7pm (starting on February 27th)
All Blue Moon locations
Bluemoonmexicancafe.com
(Englewood, NJ - February 22, 2018) All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations present Family Night #AtTheMoon every Tuesday night from 4pm-7pm starting on February 27th. Blue Moon will offer a free children’s meal for each adult entrée purchased when dining in. In addition, children will either receive a toy or be able to participate in a craft, so don’t miss out on this fun event for the family!
All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offer FREE family friendly events and entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com
About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award-winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!
Englewood
23 E. Palisade Avenue
Englewood, NJ 07631
Phone: 201.541.0600
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight
Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm
Woodcliff Lake
42 Kinderkamack Road
Phone: 201.782.9500
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM
Wyckoff
327 Franklin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Phone: 201.891.1331
Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm
Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm
Sunday 10:30am - 10pm
Bronxville
7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)
Phone: 914.37.7207
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM-10:00PM
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PMSunday 11:00AM-10:00PM
What's Related