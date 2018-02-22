Bergen County Executive, Sheriff & Freeholders Announce New Regional SCUBA Task Force by

Thursday, February 22 2018

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino and Bergen County Freeholder Chairman Tom Sullivan are pleased to announce the formation of the Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force. This new regional task force consists of municipal volunteer fire department dive teams from Lyndhurst, Mahwah, Oradell, and Wallington.

“When first responders work together we are able to help save more lives,” said Executive Tedesco. “Any town in Bergen County can request help from the Regional SCUBA Task Force should they need assistance in an emergency. We are grateful to the Lyndhurst, Mahwah, Oradell and Wallington fire departments for helping make this initiative possible and look forward to working with and incorporating other municipalities in the future that would like to join in our efforts to increase public safety on our county waterways.”

“As always I am happy to work collaboratively with first responders,” said Sheriff Saudino. “Under this plan, highly trained rescue personnel from four towns will help serve Bergen County in the future. I thank all of these volunteers for their service.”

“When the County and municipalities work together and share services like this Regional SCUBA Task Force, we make our first responders more efficient and effective,” said Freeholder Chairman Tom Sullivan. “This program will enhance our ability to respond to emergencies and will be a great asset for the entire county and the safety of our waterways.”

The Regional SCUBA Task Force has replaced the former Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Water Search and Recovery Unit and is similar to the Bergen County Regional SWAT initiative that was announced several months ago. Under the SWAT initiative, new rapid response patrol units will consist of 55 officers from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and two dozen municipal police departments.

The Regional SCUBA Task Force capabilities include Public Safety Diving, Evidence Recovery, Search and Rescue/Recovery, Small Boat Operations, Ice Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Side Scan Sonar Operations, and Remote Operated Vehicle Operations. The team can be requested by any municipality in Bergen County by contacting Bergen County Communications at the Public Safety Operations Center in Mahwah, N.J.

