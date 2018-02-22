Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Elected President of the New York Medical & Surgical Society by

Thursday, February 22 2018 @ 02:19 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

February 22, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center, has been elected president of the New York Medical & Surgical Society (NYMSS) for the 2018-19 academic year.

The announcement was formalized at the NYMSS meeting in New York City on January 18, 2018. Dr. Sawczuk previously served as vice president of the NYMSS.

An esteemed physician and sought-after educator, Dr. Sawczuk has been the recipient of numerous awards from prestigious academic and medical associations. He was the recipient of the Russell W. Lavengood Distinguished Service Award from the New York Section of the American Urological Association and was presented the prestigious Russell and Mary Hugh Scott Education Award by the American Foundation of Urologic Disease. In 1996, the office of the First Lady, Hillary Rodham Clinton recognized him for his Chernobyl humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Sawczuk was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the nation’s physician leaders of hospitals and health systems to know two years in a row. He was honored by the National Ethics Collection of Organizations as a recipient of the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. An avid clinician, researcher and executive leader, he has authored/co-authored more than 250 abstracts, articles and book chapters.

He has held various leadership positions including chair of urology, executive vice president and chief medical officer. In 2016, Dr. Sawczuk became the first physician president of Hackensack University Medical Center and serves as Assistant Dean of Clinical Integration at The Seton Hall Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Founded in 1836, the NYMSS was created to “to promote a spirit of useful inquiry and to advance the interests of Medical Science.” According to the NYMSS, from its earliest days, the Society was made up of some of the most prominent physicians in New York and in the nation.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

Advertisement