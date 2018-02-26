Vantage Health System Thanks Community Chest Of Leonia For $4,500 Donation! by

Monday, February 26 2018 @ 11:43 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Dumont, New Jersey – February 26, 2018) Vantage Health System is honored to thank the Board members of the Community Chest of Leonia for their donation of $4,500. The contribution helps to support treatment to individuals from Leonia with behavioral healthcare challenges. Our sincere thanks, too, to the residents and businesses in Leonia who contribute to the Community Chest! Your generosity has made on impact on individuals and families in Leonia and helped save and change lives!

“We applaud the members of the Community Chest for acknowledging the mental health needs of Leonia residents and keeping Vantage in its philanthropy , said Vicki Sidrow, President and CEO. “ The demand for services increase and we are sincerely grateful for the renewed support”.

The funds will be used to assist children, adolescents, and adults with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges, pay for services.

Conveniently located in Englewood and Dumont, Vantage Health System, is the designated nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization for 25 communities in eastern Bergen County, including Leonia. Vantage does not turn anyone away for lack of income. Vantage provides a comprehensive range of community based mental health, addiction, developmental disabilities, and eldercare services for individuals and families. These include children with emotional problems, adolescents with addiction challenges, adults with serious mental illnesses, and elders with Alzheimer’s disease. Each year, we serve approximately more than 3,000 individuals in and around Bergen County. For information or access to services please call 201-567-0059 or visit the website: www.vantagenj.org

About Vantage Health System

Advertisement