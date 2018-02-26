Bad flu season, winter weather worsen nationwide blood shortage by reducing number of donors, by

Monday, February 26 2018 @ 11:53 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Community Blood Services holding 52 March donation events in NJ; two more in NY

MONTVALE, NJ (Feb. 26, 2018) – The severe flu outbreak of 2018, along with troublesome winter weather, have combined to reduce the number of potential blood donors … thus exacerbating the ongoing, nationwide shortage of blood and blood products.

In March, Bergen County-based Community Blood Services will continue its efforts to collect as much blood as possible via 52 open-to-the-public donor events throughout New Jersey. And, during the same month, it will host two additional events in Orange County, NY.

“This shortage is a very serious matter, with potential ramifications for cancer patients, accident victims, and everyone else who may require blood,” explains Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “Fortunately, visiting one of our open drives is an easy process – and an ideal way to help bolster the overall blood supply.”



To help those in need – which, of course, could be a family member, friend, or neighbor – residents may donate at any open, Community Blood Services drive in their local area.

To see a full list of all 54 March donation events, click here

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have signed consent forms (available at www.communitybloodservices.com) and proof of birth date. Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification featuring their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at one of Community Blood Services’ January donation events call toll-free, at 201-251-3703, to confirm timing and location details.

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201-251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.

Advertisement