Berkeley College Partners with Obama Foundation, Newark Community to Host Success Summit for Young Men of Color by

Monday, February 26 2018 @ 05:40 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Join the Conversation: @BerkeleyCollege @MBK_Alliance @ObamaFoundation @MBK_Newark @CityofNewarkNJ @RasJBaraka #Path2Success #Newark

Berkeley College will join the Obama Foundation, My Brother’s Keeper, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and more than 30 community partners to support the Pathways to Success Opportunity Summit at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on February 27, 2018. The event – the fourth of its kind held nationwide – seeks to address opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color, and aligns with the vision of Newark 2020 to employ 2,020 unemployed Newark residents by the year 2020.

As part of the event, Berkeley College will host “LinkedIn: Building Your Digital Resume,” a workshop that focuses on establishing a personal online brand, at 11:30 a.m. in the Platinum Room at Prudential Center. Amy Soricelli, Berkeley College Vice President, Career Services, a highly ranked professional in the LinkedIn Social Selling Index, will lead the workshop. The College will also take professional headshots attendees can use for their digital resumes.

The event is free and open to all young men ages 16 to 29. There are also opportunities for professionals to volunteer. For more information or to register for the Pathways to Success Opportunity Summit, click here.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,100 students – including more than 440 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Advertisement