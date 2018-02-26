Benzel-Busch Mercedes-Benz Superior Customer Care Experience Awarded Prestigious Honor For Second Consecutive Year by

Monday, February 26 2018 @ 05:44 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey – February 26, 2018) Benzel-Busch Mercedes-Benz has earned top honors for the second consecutive year in a prestigious national ranking for offering a superior customer care experience.

The Tri-State Area’s premier automotive dealership was named the 2018 U.S. Dealer of the Year by DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer review website. DealerRater’s Dealer of the Year Awards are based on PowerScore™, a Bayesian algorithm which considers a dealership’s average DealerRater star rating.

The prominent distinction reflects the total number of reviews of dealership experiences published on DealerRater.com during the preceding calendar year. Categories include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.

“Benzel-Busch Mercedes-Benz is very proud to be recognized as the U.S. Dealer of the Year by DealerRater,” said Benzel-Busch President Joseph Agresta, Jr. “Our business is dedicated to offering unparalleled customer care in all areas and nothing less. To be honored based upon consumer ratings makes this award especially gratifying,” Agresta, Jr. said. “We invite everyone in the region to experience our elevated commitment to our valued clients."

Benzel-Busch's unique approach to automotive retailing consistently maintains the status of being the number one dealership in sales and customer service. Benzel-Busch's focuses on the highest attention to detail with unmatched response to owner requests, utilizing cutting edge technology and assuring the ultimate personalized experience. The dealership offers a professional, world-class service and sales staff, VIP drive up valet service, and a technology-savvy lounge area, among other amenities.

Benzel-Busch proudly represents Mercedes-Benz, Audi and smart. Benzel-Busch is proud to reveal the outstanding Mercedes-Benz 2018 S-Class line-up of the Sedan S450 and S450 4Matic, S560 and Mercedes-Maybach S560 4Matic and the AMG S63 and S65.

DealerRater was effusive in its praise of the 2018 Dealer of the Year award recipients. "This year’s Dealer of the Year Award winners stood out because of their dedication to providing superior customer service,” said Jamie Oldershaw, General Manager of DealerRater.

“Today, deals are won and lost on experience, and it’s clear from their online reviews that these dealerships understand how to take care of their customers," Oldershaw said. "DealerRater offers shoppers the opportunity to select the right person at the right dealership so their online experience translates seamlessly to their offline experience, and for dealers this means they are building rapport with an informed, ready-to-buy customer long before shoppers show up on the lot."

To qualify for the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards, new- and pre-owned-car dealers must have had at least 25 new reviews written on DealerRater.com during 2017 and averaged a minimum of a four out of five-star rating. Winners selected to receive the distinction scored the highest within their brand categories nationwide for U.S.

