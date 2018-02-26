Meridian Health Launches Reshape Your Health, a Free Nutrition Program to Improve Meal Planning and Healthy Dining by

Join our registered dieticians and executive chefs to learn about powerhouse foods at a series of cooking demos starting in March at various locations.

February 26, 2018 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health care network, is pleased to announce Reshape Your Health, a new nutrition program that features tips from our registered dieticians on making healthy choices at the grocery store and cooking demos with our executive chefs to help get the most out of meals.

Eight events are scheduled throughout the region beginning March 5 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick to help the public learn about different types of “powerhouse’’ foods to create more nutritious offerings.

“Reshape Your Health is designed to make healthy eating both delicious and informative,’’ said Laura Frank, vice president of community outreach and engagement, who also leads Hackensack Meridian Health’s nutrition program.

“This strategy is another example of how Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to the full continuum of care, which starts with maintaining health,’’ Frank said.

Healthy eating is not only beneficial to maintaining health, but can also play a role in reducing weight or improving many chronic illnesses including diabetes. Following national trends, the rate of obesity in New Jersey has continued to rise from 12.3 percent in 1995 to the current 27.4 percent. Obesity increases an individual’s risk for preventable chronic conditions.

“Since there’s no one plan that fits everyone’s dietary interests, it’s important to develop a blueprint for healthy eating that’s packed with a variety of tasty, nutrient-rich foods,’’ Frank said. The launch of Reshape Your Health is also in recognition of National Nutrition Month’s Go Further with Food Celebration.

The events are scheduled as followed:

March 5: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ocean Medical Center, Brick. East Wing Conference Room A

March 14: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raritan Bay Medical Center-Perth Amboy

March 21: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Debra Simon Center for Integrative Medicine, Maywood

March 22: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tilton Fitness, Hazlet

March 22: 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mountainside Medical Center

April 13: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Lance Auditorium

April 13: Noon to 12:30 p.m. John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack

April 23: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Riverview Medical Center, Redbank. Booker Community Room.

