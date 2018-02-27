EarthFest Overpeck 2018: Call for Sponsors, Vendors, Exhibitors, and Recycled Regatta Teams by

Fifth annual Bergen County environmental celebration takes place May 20

Hackensack Riverkeeper and Bergen County Department of Parks are pleased to announce that the Fifth Annual Bergen County EarthFest Overpeck will take place on Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 1PM to 5PM at the Teaneck and Ridgefield Park sections of Overpeck County Park. The family-friendly partnership event is free for all to attend and enjoy.

The organizers are currently seeking EarthFest sponsors, vendors, and exhibitors, as well as Recycled Regatta teams. Sponsors will receive maximum exposure through a variety of attractive promotional packages. Vendors are projected to see at least double the foot traffic from last year’s estimate of 5,000+ festivalgoers. Booth space is available at affordable rates for retail and professional vendors; and gratis for nonprofit organizations and government agencies to exhibit. Complete details including all registration forms are available at www.EarthFestOverpeck.com or by calling 201-968-0808.

The highlight of EarthFest will be the Recycled Regatta: a race between teams and individuals who have designed and built boats out of ordinary, discarded household items. The Regatta’s green flag will wave promptly at noon. The day will also feature:

A festival midway featuring vendors, environmental nonprofits, and others;

Live entertainment, including Jamie the “Dinosaur Troubadour” from Field Station Dinosaurs, a performance by the Hackensack-based Center For Modern Dance Education and more;

Hands-on children’s activities including a fishing derby and more.

An assemblage of food trucks, each featuring distinct fare;

Free canoeing and kayaking from 2 to 6PM on Overpeck Lake courtesy of Hackensack Riverkeeper’s Overpeck Park Kayak Center; and

Live music by local artists

“It’s time to get on board and be a part of this great event,” said Riverkeeper Captain Bill Sheehan. “Folks can call or visit our website to get all the info they need to the sponsor, sell, exhibit, or enter the Regatta. Tell your friends and family. We look forward to seeing everyone at EarthFest Overpeck!”

Founded by Sheehan in 1997, Hackensack Riverkeeper is the leading environmental organization working on Hackensack River issues – from its headwaters in Rockland County, NY to Newark Bay. A founding member of the international Waterkeeper Alliance, the group engages in a four-point clean water strategy of environmental action, advocacy, education and litigation in its ongoing work to protect, preserve and restore the Hackensack River.

