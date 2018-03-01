Bergen County to Host New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl on March 2nd by

Thursday, March 01 2018 @ 05:36 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl will be held on Friday, March 2nd at One Bergen County Plaza in the 1st floor multipurpose room at 9:15 a.m. The Consumer Bowl, which will be run by the Bergen County Division of Consumer Protection, is a Jeopardy-like trivia game competition that features several students from eight different high schools across Bergen County.

The eight high schools participating in the Consumer Bowl are Bergenfield High School, Fort Lee High School, Hackensack High School, Leonia High School, Lodi High School, Lyndhurst High School, Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School, and Rutherford High School.

