The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 01 2018 @ 06:58 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 01 2018 @ 06:58 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Host New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl on March 2nd

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl will be held on Friday, March 2nd at One Bergen County Plaza in the 1st floor multipurpose room at 9:15 a.m.  The Consumer Bowl, which will be run by the Bergen County Division of Consumer Protection, is a Jeopardy-like trivia game competition that features several students from eight different high schools across Bergen County.

The eight high schools participating in the Consumer Bowl are Bergenfield High School, Fort Lee High School, Hackensack High School, Leonia High School, Lodi High School, Lyndhurst High School, Ridgefield Park Junior/Senior High School, and Rutherford High School.

Each team is represented by a group of students who have studied consumer affairs issues and laws with a teacher.  The goal of the Consumer Bowl is to help young consumers learn about their legal rights in the marketplace.  The Consumer Bowl topics include Internet scams, Ponzi schemes, financial fraud, charitable giving, home improvements, identity theft and automotive issues.
  Bergen County to Host New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl on March 2nd
Recent News
