Bergen Coach Selected for National Hall of Fame

The College will honor the former coach as part of its 50th anniversary and women’s history month celebration Thursday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. in its main campus gym during an alumni basketball game. The event is free and open to the public.



The 89-year-old Battaglia, of Wall Township, led Bergen to four NJCAA final four appearances, four Region XIX titles and a 256-55 win-loss record during her time at the College. A three-time Garden State Athletic Conference and New Jersey Community College coach of the year, Battaglia also earned two Region XIX coach of the year awards. She also taught health and physical education at Bergen and earned the rank of professor emeritus in 1992.



Concurrent with her 12 years as Bergen’s head coach, Battaglia also served as Paramus Catholic’s women’s basketball coach. At the high school across the street from the College’s main campus, Battaglia and star center and future Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Anne Donovan won back-to-back state championships in the 1970s. For her efforts, she became an inaugural member of the New Jersey State Interscholastic High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame class.



During Battaglia’s 38-year coaching career, which also included stops at Iona College, St. Michael’s in Union City and Benedict Academy in Elizabeth, she compiled a lifetime .745 winning percentage featuring 702 college wins and 274 high school victories before retiring in 1989.



A member of NJCAA Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Bergen’s institutional hall of fame, she also earned the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Jostens-Berenson Lifetime Achievement Award and has the NJCAA DIII Women's Basketball Championship Sportsmanship Award named for her.



Battaglia earned her B.S. from Panzer College, an M.A. from Montclair State College and a Ph.D. from the University of Utah.



Bergen’s athletics program features four NJCAA hall of famers, including Battaglia – Doug Yennie (golf), Ed Kochakji (wrestling) and Don Bozzone (track and field).

photo caption: Dr. Rose Marie Battaglia, 1971



