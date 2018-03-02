NEW REDUCED PARKING RATES FOR NY WATERWAY FERRY COMMUTERS AT HARBORSIDE IN JERSEY CITY by

Friday, March 02 2018 @ 09:27 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

A new special reduced parking rate is available for NY Waterway ferry commuters with a monthly commuter pass at the Harborside Financial Center in Jersey City.

Starting March 1, 2018, NY Waterway customers can sign up for $200 a month parking at the staffed parking lot at 195 Hudson Street, just steps away from the entrance to the stunning Harborside Atrium that leads to the ferry slip. This special $200 monthly parking rate for NY Waterway Harborside customers with a monthly ferry pass is 45% off the regular monthly parking rate.

For more information, visit http://www.nywaterway.com/HarborsideParking.aspx

NY Waterway has two routes operating Monday-Friday from Harborside.

Service between Harborside and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City operates from 6:40 a.m. to 9:02 p.m. Ferries run every 15 minutes and the Hudson River crossing takes just six minutes.

Service between Harborside and the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown operates from 6:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Ferries run every 30 minutes and the crossing takes eight minutes.

At West 39th Street, there is a quick, seamless transfer to free connecting multi-route NY Waterway buses serving routes throughout Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit http://www.nywaterway.com/HarborsideParking.aspxor www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

