SEASONAL SPORT OPPORTUNITIES WITH RIDGEWOOD RECREATION

Friday, March 02 2018 @ 02:27 PM EST

Sports Squirts with U.S. Sports Institute – PreK, Tuesdays, April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (make ups as needed) Vet’s Field North, 1-hour sessions Ages 3-5, 10:45 am, 12:30 pm or 1:45 pm Ages 2-3 (Parent and me) 10:45 am. $140 (non-residents $150). Introduction classes for several sports (T-ball, Soccer, Lacrosse, Flag Football, and more). Fun scrimmages, meet new friends.

T-Ball with U.S. Sports Institute – PreK, Thursdays, April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (make ups as needed), Vet’s Field North, 1-hour sessions Ages 3-5, 10:45 am, 12:30 pm or 1:45 pm Ages 2-3 (Parent and me) 10:45 am. $140 (non-residents $150). Little ones learn rules and instructions on how to hit, throw and catch. Fun scrimmages.

Youth Golf with Skyhawks – PreK to grade 8, Wednesdays, April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, at Leuning Park. 1-hour sessions, PreK at 10:30 am, Grades K-3 at 3:45 pm, Grades 4-8 at 5:00 pm. $125 fee includes equipment. (non-residents $135). Rain make ups if needed. The program will focus on fundamentals of form, swinging, putting and body positioning while building confidence of young athletes.

PonyShare Equestrian Youth Programs – Tuesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Stable (rain make ups as needed). Ages 3-5 at 3:30 pm ($275), ages 6-12 at 5:00 pm ($275), and special needs Grades K-8 at 6:30 pm ($180). ($10 added fee for non-residents). PonyShare instructors will focus on safety, grooming and basic riding skills. Older students will learn about anatomy, equine senses, body language and tack and harness. All will enjoy riding time each session.

Tennis – PreK to adult, beginning the first week of April. Choose from Wednesdays or Fridays, at the Bellair Courts. $100 for 5 weeks; 1 hour each week (non-residents $110). A second session will follow for May/June. Instruction through All Pro Tennis. Participants will enjoy small grouping and all levels of instruction with emphasis on fundamentals, footwork and fun. All must possess a 2018 tennis membership (available online beginning April 1st).

Pickleball – Adults, Tuesdays/Thursdays, beginner and intermediate sessions, Glen Courts. $60 (non-residents $70). All equipment available. 2018 Tennis Membership required. Beginners learn the basics: equipment, rules, game play, scoring, strokes, etiquette, etc.

Registration for the program offerings may be made either online at Community Pass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (with the exception of All Pro Tennis) or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please visit our website at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation for program details and printable registration forms.

For additional information, or if special accommodations are needed, kindly contact the Recreation office at 201-670-5560.

