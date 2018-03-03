Hamilton Honda Awarded Consumer Satisfaction Award Four Consecutive Years by

Saturday, March 03 2018 @ 07:37 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Hamilton, New Jersey – March 2, 2018) Hamilton Honda received the 2018 U.S. Consumer Satisfaction Award by DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer review website. DealerRater’s Consumer Satisfaction Awards are based on PowerScore, a Bayesian algorithm that considers a dealership’s average DealerRater star rating. This is the fourth consecutive year that the NJ Honda dealership achieved this national ranking for delivering a superior customer care experience to its customers.

To qualify for the DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards, new- and pre-owned-car dealers must have had at least 25 new reviews written on DealerRater during 2017 and averaged a minimum of a four out of five-star rating. Winners selected to receive the distinction scored the highest within their brand categories nationwide for U.S. Hamilton Honda has 45 employees in sales and finance participating in the Dealer rater Review Program with a 4.8 (24 month) average rating with over 1,430 total reviews.

The prominent distinction reflects the total number of reviews of dealership experiences published on DealerRater during the preceding calendar year. Categories include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience. “Hamilton Honda is very proud to be recognized for four consecutive years with the prestigious honor by Dealer Rater,” said Hamilton Honda co-owner, Mike Saporito “This award is a special honor as our goal each day is to offer unparalleled customer care. To be honored based upon consumer ratings makes this award especially gratifying.”

Hamilton Honda’s unique approach to automotive retailing consistently allows the team to exceed expectations when it comes to sales and customer service. DealerRater was effusive in its praise of the 2018 Dealer of the Year award recipients. "This year’s Dealer of the Year Award winners stood out because of their dedication to providing superior customer service,” said Jamie Oldershaw, General Manager of DealerRater. “Today, deals are won and lost on experience, and it’s clear from their online reviews that these dealerships understand how to take care of their customers," Oldershaw said. "DealerRater offers shoppers the opportunity to select the right person at the right dealership so their online experience translates seamlessly to their offline experience, and for dealers this means they are building rapport with an informed, ready-to-buy customer long before shoppers show up on the lot."

About Hamilton Honda

Advertisement