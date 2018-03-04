THE 25th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK OPENS SUNDAY AT THE JAVITS CENTER by

See Celebrity Chefs, Thousands of New Products, and More as the Industry Convenes

NEW YORK, NY, March 3, 2018 - The 25th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will open on Sunday, March 4 at the Javits Center in New York and run through Tuesday, March 6. Over 20,000 restaurant and foodservice industry professionals will gather to see and sample thousands of products, services, and equipment from more than 550 leading vendors, and participate in 40+ educational sessions and many special events. The event is sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association and managed and produced by Urban Expositions. Highlights include:

The Exhibit Hall will feature more than 550 leading vendors showcasing thousands of new products and services from food and beverage to equipment and technology.

Culinary Demonstrations, by Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, Chef Jordan Andino, Chef Maneet Chauhan, Chef Bruno Feldeisen, Chef Elizabeth Falkner, Chef Scottish Francis, Baker & Entrepreneur Mya Zoracki, Chef Chris Koetke, and Chef Jehangir Mehta.

Torch Award presentation to Geoffrey Zakarian American Iron Chef, Restaurateur, Television Personality, and Author.

The 29th Annual U.S. Pastry Competition, sponsored by Paris Gourmet will feature 20 rising stars of the pastry world who will compete for the title, Pastry Chef of the Year. The theme is "The Great Race".

Hip Sip: Battle of the Modern Bartender -New to the NY Restaurant Show!Nine Bartenders will be judged on creativity, use of product, taste, presentation and flair. In partnership with the Professional Bartenders Association.

Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatball Madness -Three chefs will showcase their best meatball recipes for the chance to be named the Champion. Judges include The Meatball Shop's Daniel Holzman, Healthy Lifestyle Expert Maria Loi and Host of [email protected] Gennaro Pecchia.Moderated and sponsored by Total Food Service.

Why Whiskey? - NEW to the NY Restaurant Show! Are you ready to taste? From California to London, thousands of people have been educated and entertained by Why Whiskey, presented by whiskey expert and journalist Tom Fischer.

Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase - Meet with family farmers and purveyors who have made New York State one of America's leading suppliers of food and agricultural products.

The 6th Annual Farm to City Expo: Local Seafood Wave of the Future will focus on locally-produced seafood and provide an opportunity to connect New York State's wild caught and aquaculture producers with restaurant and foodservice buyers.

The Education Programwill offer over 40+ educational sessions focused on building a winning team, hot trends, marketing and social media and operational excellence.

How to Become a Rockstar Restaurant - How to deliver the absolute best service for your brand, your guests, and your bottom line - a step-by-step restaurant success seminar for greater guest service presented by Darren S. Denington, CFBE.

Foodservice Council for Women a panel discussion on the importance of women and leadership in the foodservice industry. This year's theme, Amplifying Women's Leadership, will be discussed in addition to the Presentation of The Beacon Award to Jilly Stephens, CEO, City Harvest.

Food Trends Experience - A tasty adventure providing direct access to product, flavors and ingredients driving the most recent trends in the market - healthy, organic, sustainable, ethnic, artisanal, and more.

New Product Showcase - Providing a first look at the latest products to hit the marketplace, new products to update and expand menus, and increase efficiencies.

For more information, visit the official Show website at www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

