Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, March 04 2018 @ 07:04 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, March 04 2018 @ 07:04 AM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

PARAMUS HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AWARDED BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

    Share

High school students from Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College. Each year, these scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement. The scholarships are renewable, based on the recipient’s cumulative grade point average at the end of each academic year and continued enrollment as a full-time student.

“These high school students recognize the importance of achievement and being successful,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We commend them, their schools, and their families who provide support to advance their futures through higher education.”

The following students have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College:

Lebario Fadi Garah, Paramus High School

Anthony Martinez, Paramus High School

Travis Watson, River Dell Regional High School

Michael Wymbs, Paramus High School

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,100 students – including more than 440 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • PARAMUS HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AWARDED BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost