PARAMUS HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AWARDED BERKELEY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

High school students from Paramus in Bergen County, NJ, have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College. Each year, these scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate a high level of achievement. The scholarships are renewable, based on the recipient’s cumulative grade point average at the end of each academic year and continued enrollment as a full-time student.

“These high school students recognize the importance of achievement and being successful,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We commend them, their schools, and their families who provide support to advance their futures through higher education.”

The following students have received scholarships to attend Berkeley College:

Lebario Fadi Garah, Paramus High School

Anthony Martinez, Paramus High School

Travis Watson, River Dell Regional High School

Michael Wymbs, Paramus High School

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,100 students – including more than 440 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

