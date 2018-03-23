Paramus Chef Wins Regional Cooking Competition by

Thursday, March 22 2018

Posted in News & Views

The Bahama Breeze in King of Prussia hosted their third annual regional cooking competition last week (Mar. 13). Nine culinary professionals from nine Bahama Breeze restaurant locations in the northeast battled it out for the coveted title of Bahama Breeze’s “Top Chef.”

Guests sampled the different dishes during the event. The winner was chosen by a panel of local judges – including special guest Bahama Breeze executive chef Peter Olsacher.

The title went to Augusto Garcia with the Bahama Breeze in Paramus and his winning dish was Peruvian Spiced Rubbed Steak and Shrimp with Bacon Wrapped Plantains.

Garcia walked away with the Top Chef belt (pictured), and the title of Bahama Breeze’s Top Chef.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The Bahama Breeze in King of Prussia presented representatives from CHOP with a check for $1,000, during the competition.

Caption for photo:

• Bahama Breeze Executive Chef Peter Olsacher and Paramus Bahama Breeze’s Augusto Garcia.

