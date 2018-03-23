Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening by

A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening with Pat Benato and Neil Giraldo on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening

Pat Benatar has always been a rule-breaker and a trail-blazer. After more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, she’s a bonafide living legend. Her husband, Neil “Spyder James” Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with Benatar, his collaborator and muse. They’ll share the stage for a very intimate acoustic performance.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

