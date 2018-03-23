Wegmans Ranked #2 in the 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient Study ® by

Wednesday, March 21 2018 @ 12:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Wegmans Food Markets, a family-owned supermarket chain with 95 stores in the northeast and mid-Atlantic region, was ranked #2 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® (RQ) study.

“We are so thankful for our employees, who make it possible for Wegmans to be recognized in this way,” says Colleen Wegman. “They make us proud and very grateful for the reputation they have earned on our behalf.”

The Annual RQ study begins with a Nomination Phase which is used to identify 100 companies with the most “visible” reputations according to the general public. The final list of the 100 most visible companies in the U.S. is measured in the RQ Ratings Section. This year’s rating interviews took place online between December 11 and January 12, 2018 among 25,800 U.S. adults to obtain an average of approximately 300 ratings per company.

Six dimensions are measured: Social Responsibility, Emotional Appeal, Products and Services, Vision and Leadership, Financial Performance and Workplace Environment.

Wegmans ranked #1 for Workplace Environment and was the only company to rank in the top 5 for all six dimensions. Wegmans was also one of only 10 companies to score an ‘excellent’ rating (80+) for social responsibility, ranking #2 in that dimension with a score of 82.3.

"The RQ® 2018 study reveals that consumers are increasingly interested in what a company stands for, how they engage with society and their community," said The Harris Poll CEO, John Gerzema. "In this new world, reputation is a verb.”

About The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient

The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient (RQ), an established annual measure of the understanding of corporate reputation in America since 1999, identifies movement, trends and insights in a changing corporate reputation landscape. It quantifies reputation ratings for the 100 most visible companies in the U.S., as perceived by the general public.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.

About Wegmans

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, founded in 1916, is recognized as an industry leader and innovator. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 21 consecutive years. In 2018, Wegmans ranked #2 on the list.

