THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS HOSTS NEW JERSEY YOUTH SYMPHONY’S 34th ANNUAL PLAYATHON ON MARCH 25

The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, is proud to once again host New Jersey Youth Symphony’s Annual Playathon! Students from Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts’ Performing Arts School, Paterson Music Project and New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) will present the 34th Annual Playathon Music Fest at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth on Sunday, March 25. Performances by students of the Performing Arts School and Paterson Music Project lead up to the heart of the event, when nearly 500 members of the New Jersey Youth Symphony perform as one orchestra at the mall’s Center Court.

Additionally, at 2:30PM, media is invited to speak with Youth Symphony alumni and current Conductor of the New Jersey Youth Symphony Flute Choir and Advanced Flute Forum, Diana Charos Reilly, regarding her background and experiences performing in the symphony starting at the age of 14 – and now leading the symphony before she conducts The Star-Spangled Banner at 3:00PM. You can view the full biography on Ms. Charos Reilly by clicking here: http://njys.org/ensembles/flute/flute-forum/.

Sunday, March 25, From 1:00 – 3:00 PM, students will perform popular music from movies and musicals on three different stages

At 3:00 PM, the entire New Jersey Youth Symphony, including nearly 500 students in grades 3-12 from all 12 ensembles in the NJYS family of ensembles, will take the stage as an orchestra at Center Court

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC at The Mills at Jersey Gardens (Center Court), 651 Kapkowski Rd. Elizabeth, NJ 07201-4901

The Mills at Jersey Gardens has been honored to be home to the Playathon, historically the New Jersey Youth Symphony’s largest fundraising event, for nearly two decades. NJYS is thrilled to grace the stage of Center Court once more to support performing arts education and raise funds for scholarships and tuition assistance for one of the state’s largest youth orchestras.

