The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 23 2018 @ 02:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 23 2018 @ 02:47 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen Guys and Dolls Bring Show to Ciccone Theatre

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergenstages theater troupe will conclude their season of student-run productions with a classic hailed by many as the perfect musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls.” Based on the book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows – and featuring one of the most popular musical scores by Frank Loesser – the crowd-pleaser will open at Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road) on Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City is the backdrop for “Guys and Dolls.” Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown as a result. From the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, the musical features memorable show tunes including “Luck Be A Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.”

The show runs Thursdays through Saturdays from Friday, April 6 to Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.­­ – with a special sign interpreted performance on Friday, April 13. On Saturday, April 7 and 14, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m.

Show ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
